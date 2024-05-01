 Obituary: Stephen Henry Lotspeich, 1952-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 01, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Stephen Henry Lotspeich, 1952-2024 

Waterbury planning and zoning director and talented musician loved outdoor activities with his children and anything to do with wood

Published May 1, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Stephen Lotspeich - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Stephen Lotspeich

Stephen Henry Lotspeich, known to family, friends and colleagues as Steve, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Berlin, Vt., at age 71. Steve was born on November 18, 1952, in Cincinnati and married his wife, Judith Taipa Lotspeich, on June 27, 1981, in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt., Steve took his master’s in landscape architecture from the University of Virginia. He and Judith moved to Vermont for his job as town planner, and eventually the planning and zoning director, for Waterbury, until his retirement this past March 30.

Steve and Judith had three children, Cholena, Yana and Anshe. He adored his children and his activities with them, especially outdoors. Steve loved everything about the beautiful fields and woods surrounding him at their home in Waterbury Center, which he and Judith designed, and at their family farm in Greensboro. He loved animals and birds, hiking, backcountry skiing, canoeing, organic gardening, and anything to do with wood: cutting and splitting firewood for heat and using woodworking tools to create toy airplanes, bowls, furniture and other beautiful objects. He was also a potter.

Steve loved music and was a talented guitarist and banjo player. He wrote many songs and played in several local folk and bluegrass groups. He performed around Waterbury for children at the library, the farmers market and at festivals. He also loved singing in the choir at the Waterbury Congregational Church. Judith and Steve shared many adventures and a deep love for one another.

Steve’s hard work and generous spirit were recognized formally with many awards at work and much appreciation from family, friends and his community. He is survived by, and deeply missed by, his wife, Judith; children, Cholena, Yana and Anshe; granddaughter, Hunter; sister, Sylvia Lotspeich Greene; and brother and sister-in-law, Charlie Lotspeich and Phyllis Woolf.

A service celebrating the life of Stephen H. Lotspeich will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, 4 p.m., at the Waterbury Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nature Conservancy or the American Friends Service Committee would be appreciated. To send online condolences, please visit perkinsparker.com.

