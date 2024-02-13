Obituary: Stephen Joseph Garcia, 1948-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stephen Garcia

Stephen Joseph Garcia, born on April 21, 1948, in Maine, was the oldest of four siblings, with Michael Garcia, Joe Garcia and Teresa Murray, raised by Adolph (Joe) and Shirley Garcia in Lake George, N.Y.



Steve left this Earth peacefully on January 14, 2024, while in the care of Vermont’s McClure Miller Respite House. He was surrounded by all of his closest loved ones.



He was a fun-loving, hardworking man who was tough but had a huge heart. He was gregarious, caring, generous and playful, often found trying to make people laugh and have a good time. He loved swimming, golfing, and teaching his children and grandson how to play various sports and games. He enjoyed working in his woodshop, constructing both functional and artistic pieces. He was also a crowd-pleaser and could throw a barbecue together with ease, greatly enjoying gathering people up to hang around, share a delicious meal and spend time together. The man simply loved having fun! He was a star athlete and displayed this from childhood on.



Steve attended St. Lawrence University, then transferred to Plattsburgh State University, where he graduated with a degree in education. During his college years, he left to serve in the U.S. Army and was posted in Vietnam before returning home to finish his college education.



After a few years teaching math in elementary school, he became a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating multiple different businesses and restaurants throughout the Lake George, N.Y., area. The restaurant business is not for the fainthearted, but it seemed to come naturally for him. He was a trendsetter and great entertainer, well known for his skills and knowledge in the field. He truly loved to cook!



After retiring from the restaurant business in 1997, he lived full time in Shelburne, Vt., where he held a variety of jobs as he neared official retirement. He was an avid golfer and spent as much time on the course as he could.



Steve is survived by his loving partner, Karen Polihronakis; daughters Danyan Garcia and Kyla Garcia; stepdaughters Misty Castaneda (Julio Castaneda) and Maxi Polihronakis; all three siblings; and his grandchildren, Matteo (7) and Seamus (“SJ”), who was born on January 8, 2024, and got to meet his grandfather at 4 days old.



Whether he is taking a siesta or throwing a great fiesta, he is in our hearts and minds forever!



Steve’s celebration of life will be held on July 6, 2024, at the Shelburne Farms Coachman's House, at a time to be shared at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Stephen’s memory to Shelburne Farms at shelburnefarms.org/support-marshalls-woods.



Condolences, memories and photos may be shared at bit.ly/rememberingsj.