 Obituary: Stephen Thomas Carlson, 1945-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 30, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Stephen Thomas Carlson, 1945-2024 

Publisher, editor and author began his career at local radio station while still in college

Published August 30, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 30, 2024 at 11:50 a.m.

click to enlarge Stephen Carlson - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Stephen Carlson

Steve Carlson died on July 8, 2024, at the age of 78. He chose to remain comfortable at home, with care provided from his family, friends and caregivers from the University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice.

Stephen Thomas Carlson was born on October 15, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minn., to parents Mary Jane Smith and Albion M. Gray. He grew up in various towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin before moving to Cabot, Vt., with his family in 1960. He graduated from Cabot High School in 1963 as salutatorian and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont in 1967. He studied communication theory at the University of Minnesota from 1967 to1968, where he also taught courses in that subject.

Steve’s remarkable career included positions as a disc jockey and newscaster at a commercial radio station in Burlington, while still an undergraduate student at UVM; lecturer in speech and communication at University of Minnesota; and capital bureau chief for the Burlington Free Press from 1970-1975, covering statewide Vermont news, politics and state government. He was the manager of James Jeffords's successful campaign to represent Vermont in the U.S. Congress in 1973 and legislative policy assistant to Jeffords from 1976-1987.

He was the cofounder (with his wife Lisa Carlson), publisher and chief editor of Upper Access in Hinesburg, Vt., which operated for nearly 35 years and published primarily nonfiction books. For many years, he served on the board and was executive director of the Independent Book Publishers Association of New England. He also authored the 1989 title, “Your Low-Tax Dream House.” Later in life, Steve and his recently departed wife, Lisa (Brackett) Carlson, provided much-needed respite care for teenage foster kids.

Steve was a gentle, compassionate human being, with a dry wit that could make one laugh at the most unexpected times. He could carry on a conversation about any subject, ranging from books, news, and politics to music, art, and anime. He was an intellectual with a great appreciation for modern pop culture and a long-standing wish for world peace. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and brother; he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Joshua Carlson, Rosalie Carlson, Joie Brackett-Reeve, and Shawn Brackett, and his siblings, Peter Gray, Bernard Carlson, Fredrick Carlson and Priscilla Gray.

Steve’s body was donated to the University of Vermont Anatomical Gift Program and was transported by Stephen C. Gregory & Son.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Roland P. Dion, 1939-2024

  • Roland P. Dion, 1939-2024

    Former Winooski Senior Citizen Center director created innovative programs to help seniors in their daily lives
    • Aug 28, 2024
  • Obituary: Robert MacIsaac, 1964-2024

  • Robert MacIsaac, 1964-2024

    Connecticut man with ties to Vermont was the epitome of hard work, curiosity and kindness
    • Aug 26, 2024
  • Obituary: Neal White, 1947-2024

  • Neal White, 1947-2024

    Accomplished artist with numerous talents considered kindness his most important attribute
    • Aug 23, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation