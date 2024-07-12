Obituary: Stephen W. Gould, 1937-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stephen Gould

Stephen W. Gould of Chelsea, Vt., passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

Steve was born in Portland, Maine, on February 1, 1937, to Eleanor (Webster) and Richard Gould. He grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Winchester, Mass.; Newport Beach, Calif.; and Colorado Springs, Colo., and graduated from Fountain Valley High School in Colorado Springs. He received his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. He went on to receive a masters in German language and literature from Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vt. and his juris doctorate (JD) from the Vermont Law School in Randolph, Vt. While serving in the U.S. Army, he attended the Defense Language Institute Language Center in Monterey, Calif., and was stationed in Germany. He was fluent in English, German and Polish. After his service, he taught German first as an instructor at Williston-Northampton School in Easthampton, Mass., and then later as an assistant professor at State University College in Oneonta, N.Y.

While living in Oneonta, he helped form the Oneonta Legal Rights Guild and was treasurer of the Emergency Bail Project. Through this work, he was motivated to pursue law with a goal to provide meaningful legal support to those who otherwise might not be able to afford the rights and protections provided by the American legal system. After earning his JD, he worked as a public defender. He eventually became an assistant attorney general and attorney for the State of Vermont Department of Taxes. Steve was known as a generous and caring individual with a sharp wit and sense of humor. He had a deep love of nature and the outdoors, from skiing, cycling and hiking to reading by the brook. Throughout his life, he was in active service to his community and dedicated to being a friendly helping hand. Among his endeavors, he was a volunteer firefighter and a member of the school board for the Chelsea Public School. Later, in retirement, he was active in the Central Vermont Farm Workers Coalition, a part of Migrant Justice, and was an active member of other community improvement projects and volunteer efforts.

In the past seven years, he has shown great strength, courage, and, at times, stubbornness and humor in dealing with serious health issues. Through it all, he was supported by his family and a community of friends for which there are no words to express gratitude. Steve is survived by his two children and their families: Dana Gould of Boston, Mass., and Stephanie Sotkin of Salt Lake City, Utah, along with his granddaughter, Hannah Sotkin, also of Salt Lake City. He is also survived by his siblings and their families: Sally Wilson of Walpole, Mass., Susan Hoffman of Needham, Mass., and his sister-in-law, Sue Gould, of Turner, Mass., and the children of his late brother, John Gould, of Turner. He is also survived by his companion, Judy Peterson, and her children.

The family expresses deeply felt gratitude for the support of many friends, including but not limited to Dan and Lynne Cardozo; the caring staff at the Gary Residence, where Steve lived for five years; as well as Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice and the McClure Miller Respite House.

Per Steve’s request, there will not be a funeral. The family plans on a gathering to celebrate his life and honor his memory on Wednesday, July 31, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier.

Memorial donations in his name may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice or Migrant Justice. To continue honoring his memory, his hope was that you would do something special for a friend. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.