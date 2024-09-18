 Obituary: Stig Lennart Albertsson, 1930-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

September 18, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Stig Lennart Albertsson, 1930-2024 

Man who introduced the Alpine slide to North America approached everything he did, and everyone he met, with a smile and kindness

Published September 18, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 18, 2024 at 8:02 a.m.

Stig Lennart Albertsson - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Stig Lennart Albertsson

Stig Lennart Albertsson, 93, formerly of East Dorset, Vt., passed away on August 22, 2024, surrounded by family after a short illness. He was a resident at the Residence at Shelburne Bay in Shelburne, Vt.

Stig was born on December 13, 1930, in the village of Lindås, Sweden. He studied mechanical engineering at Katrineholm School of Technology, graduating in 1952, later serving two years in the Swedish military. In 1954, he moved to Canada to help expand his family’s submersible water pump business, Flygt Corporation, helping to establish its presence in North America. In 1971, looking for a change, Stig purchased Bromley Mountain in Peru, Vt., embarking on a lifelong career in the recreation industry. Hoping to ensure a year-round income stream, he introduced the Alpine slide to North America in 1976, a concept that quickly gained popularity. Numerous installations were built at multiple ski resorts across North America. During this time, Stig also served as the president of Stratton Corporation, overseeing construction of the village at the base of the mountain and expanding its golf and tennis operations. Later endeavors included the hydro-fan snowmaking machine, the DR Powerwagon and a mountain coaster.

In 1956 Stig met Lilly Karlsson, a student nurse working at the hospital in Stockholm where he was undergoing minor surgery. They were married in 1957, emigrating to the U.S. on their honeymoon. During their 67 years together, they raised four children, living in Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; Stamford, Conn.; and, ultimately, Manchester, Vt. In 2006, after 49 years, Stig and Lilly became U.S. citizens, proudly voting in their first presidential election that year.

An avid sports enthusiast, Stig enjoyed skiing, tennis and golf. He had a special love of Ping-Pong, challenging his children to nightly matches after dinner. In 2019 he won the Vermont State Championship in the over-80 division at the age of 87. He approached everything he did, and everyone he met, with a smile and kindness. He will be greatly missed.

Stig is survived by his beloved wife, Lilly; his four children, Susanne Davis, Peter Albertsson, Christine Albertsson and Hans Albertsson; and eight grandchildren, George Davis, Anders Albertsson, Johanna Albertsson, Parker Hansen, August Hansen, Anna Albertsson, Lilly Albertsson and Graham Albertsson.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on October 19, 2024, 11 a.m., at the Charlotte Congregational Church in Charlotte, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Manchester Community Library or United Counseling Service of Bennington County would be greatly appreciated.

