Obituary: Susan Schomody, 1941-2024 

Susan Schomody died peacefully on May 24, 2024. Susan’s life was filled with music. She was a skilled pianist and teacher, with a deep appreciation for classical music. Her neighbors often enjoyed the sound of Susan’s piano wafting through open windows during the warm weather. Compassionate and principled with a never-quit sense of humor, Susan lived by the sayings “Actions speak louder than words,” “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” and “It’s better to ask forgiveness than permission.”

She enjoyed walks, bicycling, iced tea, reading, crosswords, Sundays with the Greenias, time with her family and playing duets with her friends. For her grandchildren, Susan was always prepared with a project or special activity and molasses cookies. Every day, she expressed appreciation for the view from her home.

Susan Jane Silliman was born on January 18, 1941, in Burlington, Vt., to Helen and Francis Silliman. Her brother, Michael, arrived a few years later. They moved frequently around Chittenden County and then to New Jersey. It was on the steps of the New Brunswick, N.J., library that she met her future husband, Stephen “George” Schomody. They married after George returned from the Army and moved to Vermont for a better lifestyle. Jill, their eldest daughter, was born shortly thereafter, followed by twins Janna and Denise.

Susan built her career around the family schedule and confidence that she could learn to do anything. Over the years, she taught piano lessons, worked as the director of recreation at Birchwood Nursing Home and rose from the role of secretary to managing commercial lines at the Pomerleau Agency.

She donated many homemade dolls and quilts to new Americans, new parents and the sick and shared her musical talents at nursing homes, weddings and church functions. She was a caregiver to her aunt, father and husband.

In 2004 and again in 2009, Susan was diagnosed with brain cancer, enduring punishing chemotherapy with determination and optimism. She went on to live several decades beyond the average survivor, which did not surprise anyone who knew her.

In her later life, Susan enjoyed flying in the two-seater planes she took to Boston for chemotherapy and jumping the wake at high speeds in her son-in-law’s boat. She celebrated her 70th birthday with a hot air balloon ride and fulfilled a lifelong dream to see China.

Susan leaves behind her brother, Michael Silliman; sister-in-law Mabel; nephew Mike and his family; sister-in-law Susie Worrall and nephew Greg and family; daughters, Jill Slayton, Denise Schomody and Janna Guinen, and their spouses, Joe and Patrick; and five beloved grandchildren, Angus, Maya, Will, Molly and Dominic. Susan was predeceased by her husband, George, and her son-in-law, Kim Slayton.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Scott Plotkin of Mass General Hospital; the wonderful caregivers from Home Instead (Sophie, Christina); the team at ComForCare — especially Donna Lovell, for the special care and friendship she showed Susan; Melicia Dominique and Maneeya Barlatier; the staff and clinical team at Village at Proprietors Green — including aides, nurses, kitchen and janitorial staff; and finally Peg Crawford, for her heart, talent and appreciation for Susan. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church, 81 St. Paul St., Burlington, Vt.