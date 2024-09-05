Obituary: Sylvia Mae Phelps, 1933-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sylvia Phelps

Sylvia Mae Phelps, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2024, at Brownway Residence in Enosburg, Vt.

She was born August 24, 1933, in Burlington, Vt., to Flora (Willette) and Earl Bombard. She married Leo D. Phelps on September 17,1949, in Burlington. Together they had four children.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Pamela Phelps, and son Jim Phelps and his wife, Kenderlyn; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Leo Phelps Sr., sons Jeffery Phelps and Leo Phelps Jr., as well as her parents and siblings.

The family would like to express their gratitude and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brownway Residence for the outstanding care, kindness and compassion provided to Sylvia over the last several years.

At Sylvia's request, there will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 11 a.m., at St Pius X in Essex Center. Burial at Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester will immediately follow the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Ave., So. Burlington, VT 05403.