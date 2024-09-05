 Obituary: Sylvia Mae Phelps, 1933-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 05, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Sylvia Mae Phelps, 1933-2024 

Enosburg woman leaves two children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren

Published September 5, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 5, 2024 at 10:24 a.m.

click to enlarge Sylvia Phelps - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Sylvia Phelps

Sylvia Mae Phelps, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2024, at Brownway Residence in Enosburg, Vt.

She was born August 24, 1933, in Burlington, Vt., to Flora (Willette) and Earl Bombard. She married Leo D. Phelps on September 17,1949, in Burlington. Together they had four children.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Pamela Phelps, and son Jim Phelps and his wife, Kenderlyn; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Leo Phelps Sr., sons Jeffery Phelps and Leo Phelps Jr., as well as her parents and siblings.

The family would like to express their gratitude and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brownway Residence for the outstanding care, kindness and compassion provided to Sylvia over the last several years.

At Sylvia's request, there will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 11 a.m., at St Pius X in Essex Center. Burial at Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester will immediately follow the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Ave., So. Burlington, VT 05403.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation