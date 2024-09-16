Obituary: Teresa Ann (Fayette) Wall, 1940-2024 

Courtesy

Teresa Wall

Teresa Ann (Fayette) Wall died peacefully at the age of 84 on August 26, 2024, with family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Vince Wall. She is survived by her children, Jim, Fred, Kathleen and Patti. She was mother-in-law to Michelle (Schelkle) Wall and Matt Holmes and much-loved grandma to James Wall, Maggie Wall, Jonathan Wall, Anissa Holmes and Abby Holmes.

She is survived by her siblings Kathy Baumann, Amy Tarrant, Marilyn Larkin, Karen Fayette, Linda Fayette, Peter Fayette and Jay Fayette. She was sister-in-law to Walter Baumann, Susan Walter, Sandra Fayette and Susan Fayette.

Teresa was predeceased by her siblings Fred Fayette, David Fayette and Dianne Fayette, and her siblings-in-laws John Larkin, Monica Boyle, Margaret Anne Wall, Leonard Wall (Archbishop of Winnipeg) and Claire Marie Greason.

On both the Fayette and Wall sides of her family, Teresa (“Terry”) leaves behind countless nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Born in Burlington, Vt., on January 13, 1940, to Frederick Fayette Sr. and Ellen Fayette (née Hardacre), Teresa was the oldest of 11 kids. At a young age, she discovered her love of books, music and nature. After graduating from Trinity College in Burlington, Vt., Teresa trained with the Peace Corps and was assigned to Pakistan, where she spent time learning from and serving the community where she lived. Shortly after her return to Vermont from Pakistan and other adventures, Teresa came to Canada to study at the University of Toronto. Through work at Central Neighbourhood House in Toronto, she met Vince. They married in 1967 and lived in Orton and Eden Mills and finally settled in Guelph, Ontario.

Teresa loved reading, learning, running, walking, hiking, yoga, tai chi, politics, animals, the Toronto Raptors, symphonies, classical music, languages, puzzles and playing the piano. She volunteered for organizations that included Women in Crisis, the Rural Women’s Shelter Program, Hospice Wellington, the Billy Taylor Memorial Race, the Eden Mills Mill Pond Association and others. She was also a member of the Therapeutic Touch Network for many years.

Teresa worked many jobs but loved her work as a library technician, a career she chose late in her working life.

Teresa was always proud to tell people that she was from Vermont but eventually called Canada home and officially became a Canadian citizen in 2004.

Teresa continued to pursue her passions into her final months. What we will remember most is the example she set as a caring, kind, engaged, generous and compassionate human.

Teresa spent her last weeks of life in the care of the incredible staff and volunteers at Hospice Wellington.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice Wellington, 795 Scottsdale Dr., Guelph, ON N1G 3R8. Donations and condolences can be made at gilbertmacintyreandson-dublin.com

"Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet Teresa; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." (adapted from William Shakespeare)