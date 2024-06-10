Obituary: Theodor “Ted” Bogner, 1935-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Theodor "Ted" Bogner

Mr. Theodor “Ted” Bogner peacefully passed away on June 3, 2024, at his home at Wake Robin in Shelburne, Vt. He was born on October 17, 1935, in Nuremberg, Germany, where he grew up with his parents and obtained his journeyman’s license in tool and die making. At age 20, he and a friend decided to find a life in the United States. After spending a few years in Toronto to save up some money, he was welcomed into the U.S. He moved to New York City, where he met his future bride, Marion Rositzke. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years. After having their first son, Richard, the family moved to South Burlington, Vt., where Ted began his 36-year career at IBM and attained the title of senior associate engineer. He and Marion had two more children, David and Stephen. After losing Marion to cancer, Ted raised the three boys by himself until he married Elizabeth “Betsy” Clark Low. They were happily married for 42 years.

Ted enjoyed bowling as part of the IBM leagues for many years. He was also an avid golfer, and he was fortunate to have had two holes in one. He loved to root for the Yankees and anyone who was playing against the Red Sox!

Ted is survived by his wife Betsy and his three sons, Rich (Kristi) of Colchester, Vt.; David (Jean) of Keokuk, Iowa; and Steve of Colchester. They have seven grandchildren, Olivia (Jake) Webber, Erich Bogner, Mickenzie (Austin) Salnitis, Clark (Sarah) Bogner, Aliza Bogner and Kaleigh Bogner; and two great-granddaughters, Lena Webber and Abigail Bogner.

There will be a family remembrance in his honor at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shelburne Food Shelf .