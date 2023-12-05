Obituary: Thomas Corrow, 1954-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Thomas F. Corrow, 68, of South Burlington, Vt., passed peacefully on December 4, 2023, in Colchester, Vt., in the presence of his loved ones. A lifetime electrician in the private sector and an employee of General Dynamics, Thomas applied his skills on many residential, commercial and industrial projects ranging from Vermont to South Carolina and was a proud member of the IBEW.



Thomas is predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Max Corrow of South Burlington, and his brother Andrew Corrow of Burlington, Vt. Thomas is remembered by his siblings Stephen Corrow of South Burlington and Marie Redmond of Hudson, Fla.; their extended families; and his close circle of friends. A private family service will be held in his memory at a later date.