August 01, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Thomas E. Williams, 1969-2024 

Woodbury man had a gift of making people laugh, either by telling a story or finding humor in any situation

Published August 1, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 1, 2024 at 2:12 p.m.

Thomas Earle Williams, 54, of Woodbury, Vt., passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vt., with his loving family at his side.

He was born on September 12, 1969, in Burlington, Vt., the son of Dennis and Lorette (Courville) Williams. Tom grew up in Milton, graduating in 1987. At very early age, Tom had a gift of making people laugh, either telling a story or finding humor in any situation. He loved hunting and fishing. Just being out in the woods made him happy.

Survivors include his wife, Julie, and her sons, Jeremy and Dakota; his parents, Dennis and Lorette; his brother Paul and his son, Jason; Tom’s daughter, Shari (Jason), and her children, Ashley Martel, Cassy Douglas, and Lexis and Jorden Partlow.; and more distant relatives.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024, 6 to 8 p.m., at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick, VT.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2024, 11 a.m., at Mary Queen of all Saints Parish, St. Norbert’s Church, South Main St., Hardwick, VT, with Father Raj Madri as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville, VT 05661, or to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843.

For a complete obituary or to leave condolences in Tom’s honor, please visit northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

