Obituary: Thomas F. Haraden, 1944-2024 

Thomas Haraden

Thomas F. Haraden Jr., of Williston, Vt., passed away at home in the early morning of August 5, 2024.

Tom was born in Amityville, N.Y., on August 21, 1944, to Thomas and Helen (Rinesh) Haraden Sr. During his youth, Tom worked for his father at the family-owned Esso service station in Lindenhurst, Long Island, where he learned the skills that made him an excellent car mechanic. He graduated from Farmingdale High School on Long Island.

Tom had many great stories from his days in Farmingdale, with friends such as Sal and Ralph, among many others. Many of the stories involved hot cars and specifically drag racing, of which Tom participated in and had very fond memories.

Tom used his exceptional mechanical skills as a member of the Clutch Masters, a group of young men from Farmingdale who helped motorists who were broken down on the highway. His maroon and white Clutch Masters club coat was cherished and worn by family members long after he left the club.

Tom met the love of his life, Barbara Payette, of South Burlington, Vt., in 1964, while Barbara was at Castleton State College. Tom proposed, and they were married on April 3, 1965, at St. John Vianny Church in South Burlington. Initially, Barb and Tom lived on Long Island, where Tom continued to help his father at the family service station. They eventually relocated to Vermont to raise their two beautiful children, which were the pride of his life.

Tom said once he never thought Barb would say yes to marrying him, but when she did, they truly became one, as it was always "Barb and Tom" or "Tom and Barb." Rarely would one name be mentioned without the other.

Tom was an exceptional driver and could literally drive anything and drive it well. Whether it be heavy equipment, a foreign car that no one had heard of, a motor home or heavy truck, Tom could get in and drive it like that was the only thing he had ever driven. As a commercial truck driver, he took first in the Vermont Truck Driving Championships in 1988 and drove over two million accident-free miles over the span of 50 years.

Tom taught his children and many of his young relatives how to drive. You knew that when he told you how to do something behind the wheel, it was expert advice from someone who really knew what they were doing and had a love for driving.

Tom drove for the Vermont Reds semi-professional baseball team, Merrill Transport, Bouyea-Fassett's Bakery and DDA Transport, among others. Tom rarely, if ever, took a sick day and could always be counted on if the company ever needed a last-minute driver.

In his later years, Tom and Barb enjoyed the RV world of traveling and camping, always willing to bring family members and friends along with them on their adventures.

Tom had a sense of humor rarely found and could tell life stories that would make a whole room laugh. Even after the third or fourth time hearing them, they were still funny. Many family gatherings included someone asking Tom to, "Tell the one about ...." He would share the story and leave everyone with a smile.

Tom lived from 1944-2024. The most important part of those dates is the little dash between the numbers. That little dash represents the time we had to enjoy Tom, but it’s far too small to measure the impact Tom had on everyone who knew and now misses him.

Life should be measured in impact, what a person means to others. If Tom's life was measured by impact, that little dash would stretch further than his two million miles of safe driving. Tom would drop everything to help someone, and having him around when a problem arose, just made things a little easier and more joyful. There will truly never be another person like Tom Haraden. Everyone who knew him was better for it, and it is why losing him is so difficult for his family and friends.

Tom is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara, of Williston; his daughter, Melissa Daly, and her husband, Kevin, of Milton; and his son, Jonathan “Jay,” and his wife, Amy, of Burlington. In his later years, Tom worked with Jay for DDA Transport, and they became the best of friends because of their many similar interests.

Tom also leaves his grandson, Nathaniel Haraden, of Essex, and several dear relatives. While the list of relatives is long, each one was special to Tom, and each one possesses very fond memories of him.

Tom is survived by his only sibling, sister Carol Lilja, of Long Island.

Tom also leaves a dear family friend of over 50 years, Carol Pepin, with whom Tom and Barb had many laughs and camping adventures.

A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations be made to the Williston Food Shelf (802-578 0586).