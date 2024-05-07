Obituary: Valerie Gump, 1932-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Valerie Gump

On April 25, 2024, Valerie Patricia Gump left her earthly life to experience another exciting adventure into a new and unknown realm. Valerie was born on January 16, 1932, in London, England, and arrived in North America in 1954.

She always loved to travel, to meet new people and to experience different cultures and foods. Her genuine curiosity about others gave her the ability to engage complete strangers in conversation. Her most in-depth learning was during her stay in the small village of Chogoria, at the foot of Mount Kenya. She travelled extensively in the U.S. and Canada, to many cities and in the wilderness, but regardless of all the beautiful and amazing spots around the globe, Vermont was still TOPS for her. Valerie wished everyone whose path crossed hers the happiness, learning, excitement and love she experienced in her lifetime.

She is survived by her husband, Dieter W. Gump, of Burlington, Vt.; her children and spouses, Laura (Ned) Gardner, of Morristown, N.J.; Jamieson (Cheryl) Gump, of Tyngsborough, Mass.; and Brooks (Linda) Gump, of Skaneateles, N.Y.; a sister and her spouse, Ann (Carl) Bleich, of Ottawa, Canada; five grandchildren; two nephews; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Valerie was predeceased by her brother, Harry Waite, of Kent, England.

At Valerie’s request there will be no funeral service.

Those who wish may make a contribution in her memory to Spectrum Youth and Family Services, 31 Elmwood Ave., Burlington, VT 05401-4347.