Obituary: Virginia Giroux, 1931-2024 

click to enlarge Virginia Giroux

Virginia Giroux, 92, of Henry Court in South Burlington, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

She was born on September 7, 1931, in Montague Mass., the daughter of Gordon Young and Mildred Whalley Tanner, and then later adopted by Dorson Tanner. She was a graduate of Burlington High School, class of 1950.

She was the president of Gero Bros. Movers, the company that was founded by her husband’s family in 1929. A devout member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, she loved to play bingo, cards with friends and the slots at the casinos. She loved to travel, adored the color purple (especially that fuzzy hat) and always had an angel brooch on her shoulder. She was a devoted fan of Paul Newman and Elvis Presley and loved country music. She also volunteered at Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester for many years. She was an avid duckpin and 10-pin bowler for many years.

She is survived by her daughter Sherry Giroux of Essex Junction, Vt.; daughter Deborah and her husband, Gregory Lewis, of South Burlington, daughter Robin and her husband, Joseph Robitaille, of Milton, Vt.; son, Henry J. Giroux III, of Piney Point, Md.; grandchildren, Aimee Cardinal, Jessica Deforge, Devin Lewis, Amanda Phillips, Megan Robitaille, Tyler Robitaille, Michelle Giroux, Ashley Rush and Henry J. Giroux IV; six great-grandchildren (soon to be seven); niece Audrey Kolar of Tucson, Ariz.; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry A.J. Giroux, on July 15, 1981; daughter Danielle B. Giroux on May 2, 2002; sister Shirley Brack; brother Malcolm Tanner; sister Betty Decker; and brother Robert Tanner.

Family and friends are invited to call on June 26, 2024, 4 to 6 p.m., at Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on June 27, 2024, 11 a.m., at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd., So. Burlington. Burial will immediately follow at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, 76 Plattsburg Ave., Burlington.