Obituary: Virginia Irvine, 1949-2024 

Courtesy

Virginia "Ginnie" Irvine

Virginia (“Ginnie”) Irvine unexpectedly passed away on September 11, 2024, at Saint Albans Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center while attempting to recuperate from several recent surgeries. She was 74 years old, born in Maine on December 3, 1949, the second of three daughters of Martha Allen Irvine and William Irvine.

Ginnie graduated from Montpelier High School in 1968 and from the University of Vermont in 1972 with a degree in education, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After college, she joined VISTA, serving in Harrison, Ark., and thereafter she came back to Vermont and commenced her teaching career at Westford Elementary School. She then returned to school, obtained a master’s degree in special education from Johnson State College, and then resumed her profession by embarking on a lengthy career as a special educator for the Colchester School District. Most recently, she assisted students in the Burlington School District as a paraeducator.

Ginnie loved people and the great outdoors. She particularly adored the Rocky Mountains, spending several summers working at Yellowstone National Park. She was constantly amused by the sound of clicking cameras when Old Faithful erupted. Another summer she joined Outward Bound, where she learned the value of teamwork and trust.

Her hobbies included card making and cooking, including her remarkable shortbread, while her famous mac and cheese earned a first-place ribbon at the Champlain Valley Fair. Every Easter, Ginnie sponsored an over-the-top brunch complete with the appearance of the Easter bunny, an egg hunt and, of course, her famous “Dog Team” sticky buns. We fondly recall Gin’s inquisitive nature, her opinions, obstinance, love of the music of Bob Dylan, and generosity.

Ginnie is survived by her sister Margaret and brother-in-law Lewie Sussman, niece Jessica Langer and husband Joshua Langer, great-nephew Noah Langer, great-niece Anna Langer, great-niece Avery Ducharme and Avery’s mother, Laura Ducharme. Ginnie was predeceased by her mom and dad, her sister Elizabeth Irvine and nephew Chuck Sussman.

A celebration of Gin’s life shall occur later this year, with the date and location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Chittenden County in honor of Gin’s love of canine critters.

Finally, we are grateful for the care provided to Gin by Saint Albans Health & Rehab, and the compassionate assistance rendered to the family by Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service.