Obituary: Warren Severance, 1932-2024 

Warren Nelson Severance died on September 17, 2024. Born in Manchester, Vt., on June 30, 1932, the only child of Cutler F. Severance and Ebba E. Severance (née Nilsson).

Warren attended schools in Manchester and graduated from high school at Burr and Burton Seminary in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army for two years at the end of the Korean War, stationed in Utah. He completed technical training at the RCA Institute in New York City, then worked in radio communications for the Vermont Department of Public Safety for 25 years. He married Nancy Skea Severance in 1960, and the couple raised four children in Barre Town, Vt. Warren retired from VT DPS in 1987, began part-time work, and moved with Nancy to East Charlotte, Vt., in 1989.

Warren was a legend in the amateur radio community, designing, building and maintaining equipment installations at his home and atop hills and mountains throughout Vermont. He could fix anything and found great joy in sharing his time and skills with family, friends and neighbors who needed a hand. Warren was loved by many, and he will be dearly missed.

Warren is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Skea Severance; and his four children and their spouses, Eric C. Severance and Jane Ackerman Severance of Manchester, Vt.; Lars S. Severance of Shaftsbury, Vt; Gretchen A. Beloin and Peter Beloin of New Haven, Vt.; and Carl W. Severance and Liz Dallas of Winooski, Vt. Warren leaves eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as his beloved sister-in-law, Joanna Skea, and nieces and nephews from Nancy’s side of the family. He is also survived by many cousins in Sweden and his dear friend Ted Hopkins of Manchester.

A celebration of life is planned on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 2 p.m., at the Old Lantern, 3260 Greenbush Rd., Charlotte, VT. Read an extended obituary at bit.ly/3zAAY5o.