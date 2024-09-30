 Obituary: Warren Severance, 1932-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 30, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Warren Severance, 1932-2024 

Talented amateur radio operator designed, built and maintained many equipment installations throughout Vermont

Published September 30, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 30, 2024 at 8:43 a.m.

Warren Nelson Severance died on September 17, 2024. Born in Manchester, Vt., on June 30, 1932, the only child of Cutler F. Severance and Ebba E. Severance (née Nilsson).

Warren attended schools in Manchester and graduated from high school at Burr and Burton Seminary in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army for two years at the end of the Korean War, stationed in Utah. He completed technical training at the RCA Institute in New York City, then worked in radio communications for the Vermont Department of Public Safety for 25 years. He married Nancy Skea Severance in 1960, and the couple raised four children in Barre Town, Vt. Warren retired from VT DPS in 1987, began part-time work, and moved with Nancy to East Charlotte, Vt., in 1989.

Warren was a legend in the amateur radio community, designing, building and maintaining equipment installations at his home and atop hills and mountains throughout Vermont. He could fix anything and found great joy in sharing his time and skills with family, friends and neighbors who needed a hand. Warren was loved by many, and he will be dearly missed.

Warren is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Skea Severance; and his four children and their spouses, Eric C. Severance and Jane Ackerman Severance of Manchester, Vt.; Lars S. Severance of Shaftsbury, Vt; Gretchen A. Beloin and Peter Beloin of New Haven, Vt.; and Carl W. Severance and Liz Dallas of Winooski, Vt. Warren leaves eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as his beloved sister-in-law, Joanna Skea, and nieces and nephews from Nancy’s side of the family. He is also survived by many cousins in Sweden and his dear friend Ted Hopkins of Manchester.

A celebration of life is planned on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 2 p.m., at the Old Lantern, 3260 Greenbush Rd., Charlotte, VT. Read an extended obituary at bit.ly/3zAAY5o.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation