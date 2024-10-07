 Obituary: Wendell E. Carr, 1940-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

October 07, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Wendell E. Carr, 1940-2024 

IBM employee loved doing math problems for fun and completed 22 marathons

Published October 7, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated October 7, 2024 at 10:46 a.m.

click to enlarge Wendell Carr - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Wendell Carr

Wendell E. Carr, 84, passed away October 2, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of the First Congregational Church of Burlington, 38 So. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT.

Arrangements are in care of LaVigne Funeral & Cremation Service. To view the complete obituary and send condolences to his family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.

