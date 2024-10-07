Obituary: Wendell E. Carr, 1940-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Wendell Carr

Wendell E. Carr, 84, passed away October 2, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of the First Congregational Church of Burlington, 38 So. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT.

Arrangements are in care of LaVigne Funeral & Cremation Service. To view the complete obituary and send condolences to his family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.