Obituary: Will Lewis, 1970-2024 

Will Lewis

Will Lewis passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.



Will was born in Vermont on July 27, 1970, but moved as a young child with his mother to the beautiful island of Bequia, located in the Caribbean. Many years later, he returned to his birth state to attend UVM.



Will left UVM upon learning that his mother had died. Now on his own and needing to make his own way, Will worked first as a landscaper for several years. He then found employment at Lightning Couriers, where he worked for the past 30 years, until recently starting his own delivery business.



Though Will rarely spoke about himself, his regular customers may be surprised to learn that Will loved spending time in nature and had hiked the Appalachian Trail. He had an amazing green thumb and loved tending a garden when space permitted — or making containers to grow his vegetables and flowers when no space was available. He was a gentle soul who loved animals, especially dogs. Will had a special relationship with his little terrier companion, Buddy, who accompanied him almost everywhere in the car while Will was on his rounds making deliveries.



Will found peace and happiness for many years with his partner, Theresa Ladue, who predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by Theresa’s three sons: Mike Sumner, with whom he shared a special friendship; A.J. Sumner; and Kenny Sumner; along with many friends he made through his work over the years. In addition to Theresa, he is also predeceased by his mother and his beloved dog, Buddy.

Funeral services will not be held; however, if you so choose, please consider a donation in Will Lewis’s name to the Humane Society of Chittenden County.