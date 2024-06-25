Obituary: William “Bill” Alexander Macan IV, 1942-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

William Macan IV

William “Bill” Alexander Macan IV died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 20, 2024. Bill is survived by Jane, his wife of 58 years; his children, Sandi (Chris) and Andy (Lisa); his grandchildren, Kyle, Katie and Will; and his sisters, Merry Greene, Leslie Macan and Drew Macan.

Bill was born on November 21, 1942, to Bill (William A. Macan III) and Carol Macan. He graduated from Haverford College in 1964 and magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1967, where he was Order of the Coif and an editor of the Law Review. He served as a clerk to judge Charles R. Simpson with the United States Tax Court before joining Morgan Lewis and Bockius in 1969, where he spent more than 30 years, splitting his time between Philadelphia and New York, ending as senior partner in 2000. Bill spent the final years of his career with international law firm Allen & Overy as senior partner (2000-2004) and retired as of counsel in 2007.

Bill loved spending time with his family, particularly his adored grandchildren. He spent summers in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island, N.J., and winters skiing in Vermont. At the time of his death, Bill lived on the mountain at Sugarbush Resort in Waitsfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Haverford College’s John P. Chesick Scholars Program or to Mad River Valley Arts .