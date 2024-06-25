 Obituary: William “Bill” Alexander Macan IV, 1942-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 25, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William “Bill” Alexander Macan IV, 1942-2024 

Longtime attorney loved spending time with his family and skiing in Vermont

Published June 25, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 25, 2024 at 1:19 p.m.

click to enlarge William Macan IV - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • William Macan IV

William “Bill” Alexander Macan IV died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 20, 2024. Bill is survived by Jane, his wife of 58 years; his children, Sandi (Chris) and Andy (Lisa); his grandchildren, Kyle, Katie and Will; and his sisters, Merry Greene, Leslie Macan and Drew Macan.

Bill was born on November 21, 1942, to Bill (William A. Macan III) and Carol Macan. He graduated from Haverford College in 1964 and magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1967, where he was Order of the Coif and an editor of the Law Review. He served as a clerk to judge Charles R. Simpson with the United States Tax Court before joining Morgan Lewis and Bockius in 1969, where he spent more than 30 years, splitting his time between Philadelphia and New York, ending as senior partner in 2000. Bill spent the final years of his career with international law firm Allen & Overy as senior partner (2000-2004) and retired as of counsel in 2007.

Bill loved spending time with his family, particularly his adored grandchildren. He spent summers in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island, N.J., and winters skiing in Vermont. At the time of his death, Bill lived on the mountain at Sugarbush Resort in Waitsfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Haverford College’s John P. Chesick Scholars Program or to Mad River Valley Arts .

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation