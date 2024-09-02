 Obituary: William “Bill” Rice Butler, 1946-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

September 02, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William “Bill” Rice Butler, 1946-2024 

Poet loved music, family and books and was a keen observer of life’s mysteries

Published September 2, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge William "Bill" Butler - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • William "Bill" Butler

William “Bill” Rice Butler was the son of Albert and Ruth Butler; brother of Bradley “Brad” Butler;  brother of  Albert (Bert) Butler; uncle of Colton “Rick” Butler and Erin “T” Butler, and Mecca and Ryan “Ry” Lucia Butler; and great-uncle of Emma “Em” Ruth Press and Benjamin “Ben” Joseph Press.

If something is described by the spirit of it, a lot of words are not necessary. William Rice Butler had a vibrant intellect aided by his photographic memory. He was a lover of music, lover of family, lover of books, librarian, poet, generous collector of quality items, a good friend of many and a keen observer of life’s many mysteries. From Bill’s poem “Mysteries,” profiling his mother’s death, at which he was present, can be glimpsed his departure: “She marked her place, gazed straight up, then shut her eyes, to join the greatest mystery of all.” Peace, Bill.

Special thanks to his friends, especially Robert and Shelley Butterfield, principled people who know the art of giving from the heart.

A memorial gathering celebrating Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, 1 to 3 p.m., in the Fletcher Room at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Vt.

Life Lines

