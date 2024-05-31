Obituary: William G. Bonnie, 1940-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy ©️ Seven Days

William Bonnie

In the early morning of Sunday, May 26, 2024, William G. Bonnie died with his wife, Martha, by his side.

Bill was born on June 18, 1940, in Norway, Maine. He was the son of Leroy and Helen (Gilmore) Bonnie. He grew up in Bridgton, Maine, later moving to Portland. He attended Cheverus High School, then graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in English.

Bill taught for many years and in 1990 began his own insurance brokerage, Spectrum Benefits. He retired in 2024.

Bill was a quiet, gentle man who enjoyed fine wine, classical music, good food and travel.

Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 37 years, Martha Dugan Bonnie; his son, William Jr. (Meredith) of Vancouver, Wash.; his daughter Paula (David Senese) of Waterbury, Vt.; and daughter Elizabeth of Burlington, Vt.

He is also survived by Martha’s sons, Christopher Boucher (Kristin) of Williston, Vt.; David Boucher (Kim) of Salem, N.H.; Brendan Boucher (Christine) of West Swanton, Vt.; and Ryan Boucher (Vanessa) and their children, Juliet and Decker, of Norwood, Mass.

Bill was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Nick and Fred; and the mother of his children, Doris Roy.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, there will be no service. Donations may be made to the American Red Cross Association.

Many thanks to the fine people from hospice, Northwestern Medical Center and his primary care provider, Kristin Vickers, PA.