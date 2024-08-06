 Obituary: William Joseph “Bill” McHugh, 1929-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

August 06, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William Joseph "Bill" McHugh, 1929-2024 

Air Force veteran and small business owner loved spending time with family and friends and traveling the world with his wife

Published August 6, 2024

click to enlarge William "Bill" McHugh - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  William "Bill" McHugh

William Joseph “Bill” McHugh, 94, of Mansfield Place in Essex, Vt., passed away of natural causes on July 31, 2024, after a long and beautiful life.

Bill was born on November 25, 1929, to Pauline and James McHugh in Barre, Vt. Bill graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949. His graduating class was nicknamed the “49ers.”

After graduation, Bill went on to join the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Germany after World War II. Bill moved back to Barre and was a salesman/repairman, working with multigraph machines. Bill moved to Burlington, Vt., in 1960. There he started a laundromat business with his brother Thomas. Later they started an apartment business together, as well.

Bill married his wife, Helene, in 1986. Bill and Helene built a happy life together in Burlington. He had five stepchildren, Thomas Dion, Stephen Dion, Matt Dion, Melissa Dion and husband Ken Cater, and Nicole Bauman and husband Todd Bauman; and grandchildren Elizabeth Dion, Thomas Dion, Jacob Dion, Izabella Carter, Calvin Carter, Abigail Bauman and Owen Bauman. Bill loved to spend time with his stepchildren and grandchildren.

Bill was an active member for many years in the Knights of Columbus, Elks Club and the Lions Club, all in Burlington. He also enjoyed his poker group, which met weekly for many years. Both Bill and Helene were active members in the Christ the King parish for many years. After Bill retired, he and Helene loved to spend time with their families and friends and enjoyed traveling the world.

Bill was predeceased by his brother Thomas and sister-in-law Annette McHugh, his brother James and sister-in-law Lucille ``Peggy” McHugh, his sister-in-law Judith McHugh, and his stepsons Thomas and Stephen Dion. He is survived by his wife, Helene Limoge McHugh. He is also survived by his stepchildren Matthew Dion; Melissa Dion and Ken Carter and their children, Izabella and Calvin Carter; Nicole and Todd Bauman and their children, Abigail and Owen Bauman; sister Kathy “Katie” Limoge and Larry Limoge; his brother Pat McHugh; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, October 4, at Ready Funeral Home in Burlington. Visiting hours are from noon to 1 p.m., with a service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Resurrection Park in South Burlington. There will be a reception immediately following the burial.

