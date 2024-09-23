Obituary: William Joseph McHugh, 1929-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

William "Bill" McHugh

William Joseph McHugh, 94, of Mansfield Place in Essex, Vt., passed away from natural causes on July 31, 2024, after a long and beautiful life.

William “Bill” was born in Barre, Vt., on November 25, 1929, to Pauline and James McHugh. Bill graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949. His graduating class was nicknamed the “49ers.” After graduating from Spaulding High School, Bill went on to join the Air Force. He was stationed in Germany after WWII. Bill moved back to Barre, Vt., and was a salesman/repairman and worked with multigraph machines. Bill moved to Burlington, Vt., in 1960. There he started a laundromat business with his brother, Thomas. Later they started an apartment business together as well.

Bill married his wife, Helene, in 1986. Bill and Helene built a happy life together in Burlington. He had five stepchildren, Thomas Dion, Stephen Dion, Matt Dion, Melissa Dion and her husband, Ken Cater, and Nicole Bauman and her husband, Todd Bauman; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Dion, Thomas Dion, Jacob Dion, Izabella Carter, Calvin Carter, Abigail Bauman and Owen Bauman. Bill loved to spend time with his stepchildren and grandchildren. Bill was an active member for many years in the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club and the Lions Club, all in Burlington. He also enjoyed his poker group, which met weekly for many years. Bill and Helene were active Christ the King parish members for many years. After Bill retired, he and Helene loved to spend time with their families and friends and enjoyed traveling the world.

Bill was predeceased by his brother Thomas and sister-in-law Annette McHugh, his brother James and sister-in-law Lucille “Peggy” McHugh, his sister-in-law Judith McHugh, and his stepsons Thomas and Stephen Dion. He is survived by his wife, Helene Limoge McHugh; his stepchildren and grandchildren; his sister Kathy “Katie” Limoge and Larry Limoge; his brother Pat McHugh; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be held at Ready Funeral Home in Burlington on Friday, October 4. Visiting hours are from noon-1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Ready’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Resurrection Park in South Burlington. There will be a reception at Queen City Brewery on Pine Street in Burlington, from 2-5 p.m., immediately following the burial.

We want to give our gratitude to the staff at Mansfield Place and Hospice for the support they gave to William.

In lieu of flowers, you can consider donating in William’s name to Vermont Burlington Hospice, 354 Mountainview Dr., Suite 305, Colchester, VT 05446.