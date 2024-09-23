 Obituary: William Joseph McHugh, 1929-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

 Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 23, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: William Joseph McHugh, 1929-2024 

Former Burlington resident was active in numerous community organizations and activities, including his weekly poker group

Published September 23, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 23, 2024 at 9:15 a.m.

click to enlarge William "Bill" McHugh - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • William "Bill" McHugh

William Joseph McHugh, 94, of Mansfield Place in Essex, Vt., passed away from natural causes on July 31, 2024, after a long and beautiful life.

William “Bill” was born in Barre, Vt., on November 25, 1929, to Pauline and James McHugh. Bill graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949. His graduating class was nicknamed the “49ers.” After graduating from Spaulding High School, Bill went on to join the Air Force. He was stationed in Germany after WWII. Bill moved back to Barre, Vt., and was a salesman/repairman and worked with multigraph machines. Bill moved to Burlington, Vt., in 1960. There he started a laundromat business with his brother, Thomas. Later they started an apartment business together as well.

Bill married his wife, Helene, in 1986. Bill and Helene built a happy life together in Burlington. He had five stepchildren, Thomas Dion, Stephen Dion, Matt Dion, Melissa Dion and her husband, Ken Cater, and Nicole Bauman and her husband, Todd Bauman; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Dion, Thomas Dion, Jacob Dion, Izabella Carter, Calvin Carter, Abigail Bauman and Owen Bauman. Bill loved to spend time with his stepchildren and grandchildren. Bill was an active member for many years in the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club and the Lions Club, all in Burlington. He also enjoyed his poker group, which met weekly for many years. Bill and Helene were active Christ the King parish members for many years. After Bill retired, he and Helene loved to spend time with their families and friends and enjoyed traveling the world.

Bill was predeceased by his brother Thomas and sister-in-law Annette McHugh, his brother James and sister-in-law Lucille “Peggy” McHugh, his sister-in-law Judith McHugh, and his stepsons Thomas and Stephen Dion. He is survived by his wife, Helene Limoge McHugh; his stepchildren and grandchildren; his sister Kathy “Katie” Limoge and Larry Limoge; his brother Pat McHugh; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be held at Ready Funeral Home in Burlington on Friday, October 4. Visiting hours are from noon-1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Ready’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Resurrection Park in South Burlington. There will be a reception at Queen City Brewery on Pine Street in Burlington, from 2-5 p.m., immediately following the burial.

We want to give our gratitude to the staff at Mansfield Place and Hospice for the support they gave to William.

In lieu of flowers, you can consider donating in William’s name to Vermont Burlington Hospice, 354 Mountainview Dr., Suite 305, Colchester, VT 05446.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation