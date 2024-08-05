Obituary: William L. "Bill" Fellinger, 1943-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

William Fellinger

With deep sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of William L. "Bill" Fellinger, 81, of Burlington, Vt., on the evening of Thursday, July 18, 2024.

A resident of Williston, Vt., from 1977 through 2015, Bill was a native of Saint Louis and Kirkwood, Mo. Bill received his bachelor of arts from the University of Illinois in 1963. He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed primarily at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, from 1966 through 1970, and completed a PhD in computer science at Oregon State University Corvallis, in 1973. Bill and his family came to Vermont in 1975, where he held an assistant professorship in the electrical engineering department at the University of Vermont for two years, then joined IBM in Essex Junction, where he worked from 1977 through 1998. He subsequently worked at IDX, then participated in the founding of CCS Technologies.

Much of Bill’s time was devoted to parenthood, then grandparenthood. When his two sons were young, he could be found outdoors with them most evenings and weekends, guiding them on one adventure or another on hikes, bikes, skis, and wind- and paddle-powered craft of all sorts. At the infamous “Williston Sunday Soccer” matches and Thanksgiving Turkey Bowls, his goalkeeping prowess — along with his tattered orange down parka — earned him the title “Stonewall.” During their sons’ high school and college years, Bill and his wife, Donna, attended nearly every concert or sports event, traveling to cities around the U.S. and even Europe. From 2005 onward, Bill and Donna made frequent trips to visit grandchildren, and this June he shared in the joy of his first grandchild’s graduation from high school and acceptance to college.

Throughout his life, Bill was involved in many community activities. He volunteered with Willison Little League, Troop 92 of the Boy Scouts of America and the Williston Federated Church. For a few years, Bill also wrote a column in the Williston Whistle called Liberally Speaking. During his last 10 years in Burlington, he took long bicycle rides and kayaked often. In 2010, when Bill’s independent efforts to drink less beer had the opposite effect, Bill joined Alcoholics Anonymous and was a devoted and active member of the AA program for the remainder of his life.

Bill was trained as a scientist and tried to explain the world he saw in a scientific way, with theories, questions and evidence. He did not accept anything as final but kept an open mind, like any good scientist. He also recognized the impetus behind all scientific inquiry as a cosmic mystery, and this gave him a humility and spiritual bent that opened not only his mind but also his heart, as well. He was a lifelong TM daily meditator and spiritual seeker. He had a deep compassion for people and was always available to listen to his fellow travelers along life’s journey. He was a loyal friend to so many. His spirit and wisdom actively live on in our daily lives.

His humor lives on, as well. Bill loved words. In communications with his family and friends, there would often be wordplay and puns. His typical greeting was “What's canoe?” And when asked how he'd slept, he'd answer “Lying down.”

Bill was an ardent fan of folk music, supporting the Champlain Valley Folk Festival, Northern Harmony, Village Harmony and many others. He would attend numerous festivals every year. From early in his life, Bill enjoyed singing. He participated in South County Chorus, the Noyana Hospice Choir and the Burlington Sacred Harp Community. He was a devoted member of the choral ensemble Social Band from the time of its founding in 1998. We are grateful that he was with these longtime friends and fellow singers when beset by the sudden medical episode that took his life.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Donna M. (Schmidt) Fellinger; their son Eric B. Fellinger, daughter-in-law Erika K. (Tapman) Fellinger, and their three children, Zachary Fellinger, Meredith Fellinger and Austin Fellinger, of Somerville, Mass.; their son Jeffrey A. Fellinger, daughter-in-law Katherine Sims, and their children Wyatt Sims and Hayden Sims of Craftsbury, Vt.; his stepmother, Erika H. Fellinger, of Creve Coeur, Mo.; and first cousin, Arthur Sievers, of Monticello, Ill.

Bill was predeceased by his father, Lowell L. Fellinger; his mother, Elizabeth Maxine (Sievers) Fellinger; and sister, Nancy A. Fellinger.

Two commemorative events are planned. Visitation/calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne St., Burlington, hosted by Donna Fellinger and close friend Paul Rocheleau.

A celebration of joys, memories and music, followed by a potluck dinner, will be held on Saturday, August 17, beginning at 2 p.m., at the Williston Federated Church, 44 North Williston Rd., Williston.

All are welcome at both memorial events.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vermont Natural Resources Council, Social Band or the Lake Champlain Land Trust.

Why do we then indulge our fears, suspicions and complaints?

Is He a God? And shall his grace grow weary of his Saints?

—William Billings