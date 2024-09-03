Obituary: Yuriy Myron Bihun, 1952-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Yuriy Bihun

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Yuriy Myron Bihun, who died after a long illness, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the age of 72. Yuriy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who touched the lives of many with his wealth of knowledge, acerbic wit and the passion he had for forestry and the natural world.

Born on March 12, 1952, in Irvington, N.J., to Yaroslav and Nadia (Kredenser) Bihun, Yuriy was raised in a strong Ukrainian family and community. These roots guided him throughout his life, both in his personal and professional endeavors. Yuriy was a man of many talents and languages, known for his sharp intellect and deep love for learning. Yuriy graduated Lafyette College with honors in 1974, studying European history. He went on to pursue his lifelong interest in forestry, earning a degree in forest management from Oregon State University and a master of science in forest genetics from the University of Maine in 1982.

This knowledge of forestry, along with his curiosity of the world, took him around the globe in a professional capacity. He worked to establish seedling nurseries in Haiti, protected tropical hardwoods in Latin America, identified timber blights in Lebanon and cruised the unspoiled timberlands of the Carpathian Mountains of Ukraine. Despite his love for world travel, he always considered Vermont his home base, having moved here in 1984 to manage commercial woodlots in the Northeast Kingdom.

As a forest resource analyst, Yuriy had great expertise working with the sustainable management of forest ecosystems and the restoration of natural landscapes. In 1991, he initiated the foundation of the Penn State Center for Ukrainian Agriculture, serving on its advisory board from 1992 to 1996. From 2003 to 2004, he was a senior Fulbright scholar at the Ukrainian National Forestry University in Ukraine. He was invited to return to Ukraine as a senior Fulbright specialist in fall 2006. That same year, Yuriy became program adviser at Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, focusing on bilateral exchange, training and research programs with government organizations and institutions of higher learning in agriculture and natural resources in Ukraine. For many years, he continued to serve as a mentor for Ukrainian scholars as they pursued their studies in the U.S.

Over the course of his career, Yuriy had been a consultant and adviser to many causes close to his heart, chief among them the American Chestnut Foundation. He spent seven successful years as the Vermont/New Hampshire chapter president. In his time there, he worked tirelessly toward the audacious and hopeful goal of restoring the American chestnut.

The great outdoors was Yuriy's sanctuary. He was a passionate backpacker and hiker, exploring the forests and mountains of the Pacific Northwest before immersing himself in the beauty of the Green Mountains. In the winters he was an avid backcountry skier, with many of his companions struggling to keep up with him. He participated in the Camel’s Hump Challenge, a strenuous backcountry ski tour, many times. He served on its organizing committee for a number of years and logged countless hours of trail maintenance. When Yuriy wasn’t on the trail, he could be found on the squash court at Twin Oaks, besting opponents half his age.

Beyond his active lifestyle, Yuriy had a deep appreciation for the arts and music, particularly jazz. He was not only a devoted listener but also a volunteer coordinator for Burlington’s Discover Jazz Festival for many years. Yuriy's involvement in the jazz community reflected his commitment to fostering culture and bringing people together through music.

Yuriy was supported throughout his life by his wife of 46 years, Irene. She provided him extensive, tender care throughout his prolonged illness. He is survived by his loving wife; son, Nicholas, and wife Michelle; daughter, Ulana, and husband Jake; grandson, Theodor; sister, Renata, and brother-in-law, Richard; and a host of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2024, 4 p.m., at St. Thomas Church, 6 Green St., Underhill Center, VT, followed by a celebration of Yuriy's life, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Mansfield Barn, 3 Irish Farm Rd., Jericho, VT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Chestnut Foundation charity or the New Century Fund for Ukraine.