 Obituary: Zelda Jones, 2024-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 26, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Zelda Jones, 2024-2024 

Though her time on Earth was short, she left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her

Published July 26, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 26, 2024 at 9:47 a.m.

click to enlarge Zelda Jones - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Zelda Jones

Zelda Athena Jones, our sweet little angel and biscuit, was born on June 13, 2024, in Burlington, Vt. She brought immense joy to her parents, Matthew and Hallie Jones, with her big personality, curiosity, sass and strength.

Zelda's favorite place in the world was in her mom and dad's arms, where she felt safe and loved. She loved being cuddled, while grabbing everything within reach, sucking on milk lollipops and opening her beautiful big eyes.

click to enlarge Zelda Jones - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Zelda Jones

Though her time on Earth was short, Zelda was a true warrior at heart. She fought with every ounce of strength she had, giving her parents the proudest and happiest six weeks they could have ever asked for.

Zelda's defining moments were witnessed every day. She grunted and growled when things didn't go her way, but she smiled with contentment after feeding in her parents' arms. She looked around in awe at a world that she was far too good for. In just 40 days, she left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her.

During her stay in the NICU at UVM Medical Center, Zelda was surrounded by the love and care of her parents, as well as the dedicated nurses and doctors who tirelessly looked after her. Her strength and spirit impacted everyone she encountered, leaving a lasting impression even on those who hadn't yet met her.

Zelda Athena Jones left this world on July 23, 2024, but her memory will forever be cherished by her grieving parents, Matthew and Hallie, as well as the countless lives she touched in her short time here. May she rest peacefully, forever remembered as a beautiful mix of her loving parents and a source of boundless love and joy.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Glen Roa, 1942-2024

  • Glen Roa, 1942-2024

    Amateur photographer and ham radio operator is remembered by his younger brother as a mentor and teacher
    • Jul 23, 2024
  • Obituary: Melinda Miller Patterson, 1948-2024

  • Melinda Miller Patterson, 1948-2024

    Devoted mother and entrepreneur felt lucky to have an extraordinary life marked by a love of travel and a perpetually sunny spirit
    • Jul 23, 2024
  • Obituary: Richard "Rick" Phillips, 1960-2024

  • Richard "Rick" Phillips, 1960-2024

    Lifelong learner cared for family and friends in unique ways and focused professionally on the dignity and respect of injured employees
    • Jul 23, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation