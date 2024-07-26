Obituary: Zelda Jones, 2024-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Zelda Athena Jones, our sweet little angel and biscuit, was born on June 13, 2024, in Burlington, Vt. She brought immense joy to her parents, Matthew and Hallie Jones, with her big personality, curiosity, sass and strength.

Zelda's favorite place in the world was in her mom and dad's arms, where she felt safe and loved. She loved being cuddled, while grabbing everything within reach, sucking on milk lollipops and opening her beautiful big eyes.



Though her time on Earth was short, Zelda was a true warrior at heart. She fought with every ounce of strength she had, giving her parents the proudest and happiest six weeks they could have ever asked for.

Zelda's defining moments were witnessed every day. She grunted and growled when things didn't go her way, but she smiled with contentment after feeding in her parents' arms. She looked around in awe at a world that she was far too good for. In just 40 days, she left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her.

During her stay in the NICU at UVM Medical Center, Zelda was surrounded by the love and care of her parents, as well as the dedicated nurses and doctors who tirelessly looked after her. Her strength and spirit impacted everyone she encountered, leaving a lasting impression even on those who hadn't yet met her.

Zelda Athena Jones left this world on July 23, 2024, but her memory will forever be cherished by her grieving parents, Matthew and Hallie, as well as the countless lives she touched in her short time here. May she rest peacefully, forever remembered as a beautiful mix of her loving parents and a source of boundless love and joy.