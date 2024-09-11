Album Review: Brunch Bend the Rules With 'DOGINYA' | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy

Brunch, DOGINYA

(Self-released, digital)

The post-punk-rock apocalypse has taken the Burlington basement scene by storm, and one local Gen Z group founded in 2022 has been raising its voice. DOGINYA by Brunch was a soundtrack to the summer, a season marked by defiance and plenty of issues to scream about.

The five-song EP, released in early July, bends the rules by mixing genres while still presenting as a cohesive collection. The first track, "RADIO JESUS," opens with a riff and vibe reminiscent of pioneering 1970s punk-rock band the Ramones. "I sing the body electric / All of my defenses," bassist Mason Kosman yelps, offering a dissenting voice from societal expectations.

The bouncy alt-rocker "DANCING RAW" is a perfect example of Brunch's genre-bending superpowers. Kosman's undulating bass acts as the heart of the song while Ayden Flanigan's synth runs free with a mesmeric and spooky groove. "I've got my flower / I've got my power / I've got my nowhere scope," Flanigan sings, riffing on the difficulties of maintaining romantic and sexual vulnerability in an unpredictable world. The can't-miss guitar solo in the latter half, shredded by Philip Bern, has resulted in bloody fingers during live performances.

Each band member has their time to shine vocally on the EP, and none disappoints. On "STATIC," which suggests a steady influence of American post-hardcore band At the Drive-In, Bern takes the lead, screaming, "Static on the TV / Static on the phone / Static through the window / Static in my bones." The whirlwind of snarling vocals, insistent drums and squealing guitars keeps ears listening eagerly and heads banging.

"GLASS" espouses a more literal lyrical critique of social class and consumerism, as guitarist Cameron Mincar sings, "Whiskey and Scotches / Porsches and watches / 100 years from now / They'll all be broken glass." While the electric guitar rips, dissonant harmonies take center stage and command attention in this rebellious song.

With unexpected tempo changes and stylistic effects, EP closer "TRIGGERFINGER" feels like a ticking time bomb. Using vivid lyrical imagery — "Like a stray dog running through the night" — Bern belts out this final track with a twist of morosity and the hope that a society running out of both time and patience may yet figure it out.

With all due respect to those who rebelled and rocked before, DOGINYA is an excellent example of punk rock redefined for a new generation. Marked by metallic drums, ripping guitar riffs and wrathful vocals, Brunch's songs are worthy of dancing to with headphones on. But seeing the band live is an unmatched experience — moshing very much encouraged.

DOGINYA is available on all major streaming platforms. On Saturday, September 14, Brunch play the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in South Burlington, opening for Trophy Husband MA.

<a href="https://brunchtheband.bandcamp.com/album/doginya">DOGINYA by Brunch</a>