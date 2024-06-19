Burlington Musician Kiley Latham Gives All That She Has on Her New EP 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Gabriel Bango

Kiley Latham

You've probably seen Kiley Latham dressed in a hot-pink leather jacket in the crowd at Radio Bean — she's there more than some of the employees. You'll find her at Burlington's other music hot spots, too: With her vibrant outfits and golden copper hair, she's easy to spot. But it's onstage where she shines brightest, with an angelic voice belting out celestial harmonies and mesmerizing lyrics.

Last month, the 23-year-old released her debut EP, All That I Have. The five-track record is a fresh mix of synth-pop and acoustic singer-songwriter fare bound together by the vocal polyphony that dominates each song. Placing her exceptional singing skills front and center, the EP introduces Latham as a captivating new voice on the local scene.

The Long Island native came to Burlington for college to be close to her extended family. Having grown up skiing at local mountains, she was already familiar with the area. After graduating from the University of Vermont last year with a major in business and a double minor in dance and music business and technology, she went home for a stint as a physical therapist assistant. But it wasn't long before she returned to Vermont, drawn back by the Queen City's charm and tight-knit music scene.

"I have never felt anything but support in the music scene here," Latham said. "It is an organic environment where people can be who they want to be creatively. Everyone does their own thing, and no one steps on toes."

Latham discovered her passion for music early in life. She started dance classes at age 3 and would sing along with the tunes played in the background.

"That's when I realized that music can move you physically but also mentally," Latham said. "Music and dance have run parallel throughout my life: Dance has taught me a lot about music, and music has taught me a lot about dance."

Latham began piano and vocal lessons when she was 6. Her musical curiosity led her to learn other instruments, including drums, violin and trumpet.

In third grade she started going to New York State School Music Association — an advanced program most kids don't start until fourth grade. Latham sang in her high school's choir and chamber ensemble under skilled teachers who guided her in vocal training. But the competition within those groups drained the pleasure out of music for her.

A studio production class at UVM, taught by local guitarist and recording engineer Joe Capps, relit her fire. Latham started writing her own songs during three semesters of the course.

"Whenever Kiley was the lead singer of a class project, I knew we were in for a treat as she is always in tune, harmonizes easily and delivers with impact," Capps wrote in an email.

In that class, Latham met the Finneas to her Billie Eilish: Gabriel Bango. All That I Have is the result of more than a year's worth of songwriting, recording and producing together. It began in 2022 when Bango needed help with lyrics and vocals over an instrumental track that he had composed. The collaboration yielded Latham's first single, "Made for Two." The two clicked immediately, trusting each other's musical opinions and establishing a foundation for a successful working relationship.

"I really admire Kiley's musicality," Bango said, describing her as open and approachable, an ideal collaborator. "Most times there is minimal work mixing her voice because she's that good at what she does."

Latham describes her EP as a "roller coaster" with relatable themes: having a crush, struggling with a relationship and navigating challenges. Each song takes the listener on a journey through the peaks and valleys of life, soundtracked by a mix of upbeat electronica and moody acoustics. Latham's writing style is optimistic and determined.

"Miscalculated" is the EP's literal and metaphorical center. It was inspired by what Latham calls a "situationship" that ended in her mistaking the intentions of the other person. In her lyrics, Latham makes listeners feel like they are the ones lying in bed heartbroken.

The track opens with an acoustic riff evocative of singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine. "Was I easy for you to break down? / And I try to fall asleep but I / Keep replaying every moment in my mind," Latham sings as she reminisces about the spoiled relationship, on both platonic and romantic levels.

That conflict is illustrated musically in the song's second half, where she refrains the lyrics from the first half but adds complex, swirling harmonies recalling the works of English neo-soul singer Olivia Dean. Amid the ethereal consonance of her own voice, Latham sings, "And when you kissed me goodbye / That was the end of everything / And I guess it's my fault / I miscalculated it all."

While the song evokes a sense of melancholy, it also assures the listener that there are lessons to be learned from mistakes and that this, too, shall pass.

Latham plans to play shows around Burlington to celebrate her debut and bask in a year's worth of effort. Then she'll begin work on a full-length album. When she does, she'll give it all that she has.