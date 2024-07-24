On the Beat: 20 Years of the Ramble; Higher Ground Stays Put 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Danielle Hazelton

Carling Berkhout

It's that time of year again when Burlington's Old North End leans into its quirky, sometimes outright weird grandeur for the Ramble. Now entering its 20th year, the neighborhood gathering/festival/block party is unlike any other. Featuring community plant swaps, pop-up markets and art galleries, yoga, a roller disco, a "yarn jam," movie screenings, and, of course, the annual community photo at the ONE Community Center, the daylong party truly has something for everyone.

That includes music, obviously. Though there are always a few surprises and bands randomly setting up in driveways, there are some scheduled shows during the festivities. Jazz and ambient duo Stump Ritual kick things off at 10:30 a.m. with a performance at 48 Front Street, followed at noon by self-described "psychedelic cowboy chick" Steph Pappas in Pomeroy Park. Then there's the fest-within-the-fest, Decaturfest, which sees all of Decatur Street blocked off for a ton of live music, with sets by Will Davis, Sea Horse, Rob Voland, Aneken River, Queen City Cut-Ups and others.

There's nothing quite like an ONE party — can you tell I miss living there? Don't get me wrong: Colchester has its perks. But there aren't many neighborhoods around like the ONE. Where else can you hear a crust-punk band playing from a porch while you attend a beekeeping workshop?

Southern Vermont singer-songwriter Carling Berkhout has released a new single and video for the song "What's It to You." Berkhout, who plays banjo with the folk duo Carling & Will and in the band Surplus Daughters, is dropping a debut LP on September 13 titled Omens. The album is something of a departure for the musician, who pushes into indie rock while still keeping one foot solidly in the folk realm. Check it out at carlingberkhout.com and mark your calendars for the release show on Saturday, September 14, at Billsville House Concerts in Manchester Center.

As my colleague Derek Brouwer reported last week, it turns out South Burlington's Higher Ground will not be moving to Burlington's South End. In a story that's been hanging around for what feels like 100 years, Burton and the music venue called off their engagement in dramatic fashion. Only days after the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that the project could move forward despite the protests and lawsuits of South End residents, gathered under the banner of Citizens for Responsible Zoning, Burton pulled the plug.

The snowboard and outerwear company has a warehouse on its Queen City Park Road campus that it seemingly wanted to convert into a 1,500-capacity music venue. Despite the court siding with the two local businesses, Burton clearly had second thoughts — though the company has offered no explanation as yet and made no public statements.

Higher Ground announced the decision on its social media. "We're deeply disheartened that Burton has decided to change direction," the statement read.

It's a strange development, to be sure. After all the pearl-clutching and lawsuits, it sure seemed like Higher Ground was destined to move to the South End. With neither Burton nor Higher Ground willing to say more, it's hard to guess what went wrong.

This is pure speculation, but with independent music venues folding all over the country, increases in operating costs and skyrocketing insurance rates, it's possible Burton decided the prospect of hosting Higher Ground wasn't worth it anymore. Add in Citizens for Responsible Zoning's promise to attack the venue's ability to procure alcohol and event insurance and it seems likely the move was a victim of several factors.

What's next for Higher Ground? The club declined to comment further but in its social media post wrote: "We are continuing to seek the best possible venue to bring mind-blowing performances to the area and will keep you updated on our progress."

Maybe in a fit of nostalgia, it'll move back to Winooski? Hey, a fella can dream.

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

LaMP at Tank Recording Studios in Burlington

TRS Live: LaMP, Tank Recording Studios, Burlington, Thursday, July 18: Space is at a premium in most recording studios. Yet somehow Ben Collette figured out a way to keep all of his gear up and running while squeezing an extra 35 people into the live room at his Tank Recording Studio in Burlington last Thursday. The unusual crowd shared in the tracking experience with LaMP, a powerful trio consisting of drummer Russ Lawton, guitarist Scott Metzger and keyboardist/organist Ray Paczkowski. But times are tough out there, man, and not just for musicians. It's no small feat to run a high-end studio these days, and so was born the idea for TRS Live — a unique music series intended to defray production costs of recording while also giving fans a rare opportunity to witness a live studio session in direct support of the album in progress. It makes sense: The musicians are already in town and all set up. The challenge lies in readying the studio for all those extra guests. But I'm sure any true fan lucky enough to get in would agree to squeeze in any way they could.

