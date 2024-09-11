On the Beat: Big Pond Improv Comedy Festival Returns 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Carmen Lagala

Everybody stay on your toes and get ready to "Yes, and..." at a moment's notice because Vermont Comedy Club is hosting the fourth annual Big Pond Improv Festival. Taking place at the downtown Burlington laugh factory from Thursday, September 12, to Saturday, September 14, the fest features improv teams from all over the country ready to take a few suggestions and hopefully turn them into laughs.

Pop over to bigpondimprov.com to get a look at the three-day schedule, which includes plenty of jams and after-parties to go along with the improv teams duking it out. Tickets are available for individual shows or can be purchased in one big block if you're all about that improv life.

Looking for your comedy a little more scripted? There's a great chance to catch one of Vermont's best expat comedians when Carmen Lagala returns to the Green Mountains for a standup performance on Saturday, September 14, at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier. The Vermont native is celebrating the impending release of her debut comedy special, "Sweet Batch." The show debuts on YouTube on Tuesday, September 24.

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Xander Naylor

Guitarist and composer Xander Naylor has released the last single off his score for the film Hayseed. "I've Got an Idea," a Fela Kuti-inspired jam, is streaming now, along with several other advance tracks from the soundtrack to the Travis Burgess-directed black comedy.

The full album drops on Friday, September 13. To celebrate the release, Naylor will perform the music that same night at the VT Music Lab in Essex Junction, along with a band featuring bassist Rob Morse (Hadestown), Ezra Oklan (Dwight + Nicole) and Mike Bjella (Nomad). Check out xandernaylor.com for more details.