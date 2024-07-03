On the Beat: EDM 'Revolver' Series Returns, the Radiance Win Beats for Good 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Gina Turner

A once-popular electronic music series is gearing up to return to Burlington. The Revolver series started in the early 2000s at Higher Ground, back when the nightclub was still located in Winooski. It spent time at the late, great 135 Pearl before moving to the Half Lounge on Church Street in 2008, where it remained until the series ended in 2017.

Dubbed a "high-caliber, boutique electronic music experience for the mind, body and soul" by promoter Justin Remillard, aka Justin R.E.M., Revolver strived to feature some of the world's top touring DJs. The event comes back to life this Saturday, July 6, at the Other Half in downtown Burlington with a performance featuring EDM legend Pete Moss and New York City-based yogini-producer Gina Turner. Locals D-LAV and Remillard, along with Montréal's Helixx, provide support. Visit nexusartists.com for more info.

Montpelier High School and Twinfield Union School band the Radiance have won the 2024 Beats for Good high school musician contest. Held every year by National Life Group as part of its annual music festival and fundraiser, Do Good Fest, the contest is designed to showcase the best of Vermont's teen bands and artists.

The Radiance submitted their single "Let It Fall," a roots-leaning indie-rock track that earned the most votes from the public. The victory scores a $5,000 donation to the music program at the band's schools as well as a $1,000 cash prize for the band itself. The Radiance will also open Do Good Fest, which features headliners Fitz and the Tantrums, Rachel Platten and Dishwalla.

The fest goes down on Saturday, July 13, on the back lawn at National Life Group's main office in Montpelier. All ticket proceeds go toward Branches of Hope, a cancer patient fund, and Howard Center. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit dogoodfest.com.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Luke Awtry

Frankie & The Fuse

Jam 4 SlamT1D Battle of the Bands, the Old Post, South Burlington, Wednesday, June 26: I love a good battle of the bands, especially if it supports a good cause. Last week's Jam 4 SlamT1D at the Old Post in South Burlington raised money to support the fight against type 1 diabetes. The eight-band showdown, held over three consecutive Wednesdays, had a lofty goal of $10,000, which, if met, the venue would match. The night of the finals, the backyard stage area was standing room only. The remaining bands — Karli Blood, Frankie & the Fuse, Embers in Umbra and EDW — all threw down great performances, leading to a tie. While the judges debated the winner, Old Post owner Kim Rouille had the biggest mic drop of the night, announcing she would give the full match even though the goal had not been met. Frankie & the Fuse, congrats on the win, but be ready to defend — the crown is always harder to hold on to than to get.

Listening In

