On the Beat: Grand Point North Becomes a Flood Benefit Show, Despacito for Sale 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Grace Potter

Grace Potter

Things got very biblical and flood-y in Vermont again last week. On exactly the one-year anniversary of 2023's historic flooding, the Green Mountains took another pounding as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl ravaged parts of the state, killing two and causing an estimated $15 million in damage to communities such as Barre, Hardwick and Plainfield.

As was the case last year, the local music community is ready to help support fellow Vermonters. There will likely be more announcements in the coming weeks, but so far, artists Grace Potter and Zach Nugent have already stepped up.

Nugent announced on social media that his July 12 show at ArtsRiot in Burlington doubled as a benefit, with portions of the ticket sales going to flood relief.

And Potter revealed that her Grand Point North festival, scheduled for July 25 through 28 at Waterfront Park in Burlington, will now donate 100 percent of ticket sales to flood relief. The singer's own family farm, located in the Mad River Valley, sustained heavy damage.

"Vermont, you are my home, and my heart is always with you," Potter said in a video posted to social media last Friday. "I'll be home soon, and we can join together to rebuild, like we always do."

The 32nd annual Jig in the Valley is returning to the village green in East Fairfield on Sunday, July 28. The one-day, eight-hour music fest kicks off at noon with a loaded lineup of music including the Nobby Reed Project, Ryan Sweezey & the Midnight Walkers, the Dale & Darcy Band, and Rusty Bucket.

A community block party as much as a music fest, the Jig also features the Black Creek Adventure Camp parade, a flea market, raffles and food tents. The Jig is organized by the Fairfield Community Center, whose programs and events manager, Eleanor Wirtz, described the fest as "the center's most important fundraiser of the year, a vital part of the mix that helps us deliver our valuable programs — everything from kids' camps to the weekly community meals and the food shelf."

This year's Jig is dedicated to saxophonist Joe Moore, a legendary figure in the local music scene who died in March.

"Joe lived in East Fairfield soon after he arrived in Vermont many decades ago, and was greatly loved in this community," wrote Tyrone Shaw, a member of the organizing team. "He missed only one Jig, which he hated to do. For sure we'll miss his joyous, generous presence and, of course, the musical magic he brought to every performance."

For tickets and more information, check out fairfieldcommunitycenter.org.

Burlington's nightlife scene took a hit last week when Despacito Bar and Kitchen announced it was up for sale. Since it opened in January 2023, the Old North End vegan restaurant had become one of the go-to spots for live music, particularly punk and metal. Clubs such as the Monkey House, Nectar's and Radio Bean have largely transitioned away from heavier shows these days. You can thank insurance companies, but more on that in the weeks to come.

Last Thursday, club owner David Quintana posted on the business' social media that Despacito was for sale. "We had a good run!" he wrote. "All shows are still scheduled as planned and happening. Hopefully, it stays a venue giving bands more opportunities to have a place to play."

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Mal Maïz at Peacefest in Lincoln

Peace.Fest, Sunray Peace Village, Lincoln, Saturday, July 13: Flood-related road closures couldn't keep free spirits from descending upon Lincoln's Sunray Peace Village, though they did make my drive more than twice as long as usual. I missed the first two sets — by singer-songwriter Grace Palmer and inimitable hip-hop artist Omega Jade — but there was still plenty of music, including by Danny & the Parts, Andriana & the Bananas and Mal Maïz. As the drum circles finished and the fields cleared, DJ Boots&Cats took to the turntables in the Star Moss Tent, where a full-on dance party commenced to a four-on-the-floor "Long Train Runnin'" mash-up with live harmonica. There's nothing quite like Peace.Fest. The only downside I've seen is that the musicians are so blissed out by the end of the day that a record amount of gear is left behind. That's OK, though. Gear can be recovered, but days like Saturday cannot.

Listening In

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams