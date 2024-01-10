On the Beat: Jazz at the Lantern Returns, New Music From Juicebox and the Obvious Tells 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

New Year, new jazz. The popular Jazz at the Lantern series returns to Stowe's Brass Lantern Inn this month and will run until summer. (Ah, the summer...) Once a month, the inn doubles as an intimate little jazz club, featuring some seriously talented musicians who make for a classy après ski.

The series kicks off on Thursday, January 18, with saxophonist, flutist and composer Daniel Ian Smith and continues with shows from saxophonist Bill Pierce in February, vocalist Adela Dalto in March, Canadian composer Christine Jensen in May (the series takes a break for mud season in April) and locals Blue Gardenias closing things out in June. For more info, check out brasslanterninn.com.

Punk rockers Embers in Umbra have dropped another single from their forthcoming record. "Catch Me If You Can" is the seventh advance single from the still-unnamed LP, which means they've released most of the album. The tune is a slickly recorded slice of pop-leaning punk, showcasing vocalist Bri Lucas' powerful voice atop a heavy arrangement of distorted guitars and pounding drums. It's streaming now on YouTube, and the band celebrates its release with a show on Saturday, January 20, at the Monkey House in Winooski.

Also out with a new single are jazz/hip-hop act Juicebox. The group, whose members are spread from Burlington to New York City these days, has been slowly revealing its forthcoming album by releasing advance singles. The latest is the laid-back, smoky-club vibe of "Mangoes," a sultry tune that shows off Juicebox's bevy of talent, from classy horns to hothouse piano to the verses of the band's resident MCs, Zesty and Rivan. Check it out at juiceboxvt.bandcamp.com.

Tim the Metalhead Night Clerk at Kerry's Kwik Stop, Burlington, Saturday, January 6: I've spent the past few weeks frequenting local corner stores while shooting the cover story for this week's issue (see "Market Value" ). In becoming a regular, I learned a few things about their personalities not just in the daytime but also — for the few that stay open late — after dark. For example: If a bright red Dodge Challenger named Christine is parked outside Kerry's Kwik Stop, Tim the metalhead night clerk is behind the counter, and you'll hear old-school heavy metal on blast in the store. Most nights, it's Tim's favorite, King Diamond. Tim's quizzing of my metal knowledge showed me that I have so much more to learn. And be sure to peep the T-shirt Tim is rocking. He's got an epic collection, from the traditionally illegible metal-font shirts of Morbid Angel to the goriest Slayer image imaginable. He will happily school you on the history of 'em all.

