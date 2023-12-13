On the Beat: On the Beat: Nick Cassarino's Holiday Revue and the First Annual Goth Mountain Metal Fest 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nick Cassarino is returning for his now-annual tradition of throwing a rocking Christmas party in his home state. The Vermont native is a top-level shredder, a guitar maestro capable of moving in and out of styles effortlessly, who has played with everyone from John Mayer to Trey Anastasio to Big Daddy Kane. Suffice it to say, the dude will bring some serious heat to holiday music.

Last year's Christmas Vacation Holiday Review show went down at Zenbarn in Waterbury Center, but this year Cassarino is headed to Chittenden County, where he'll play at the Shelburne Vineyard tasting room loft on Friday, December 22. He'll bring in fellow local heavy Dave "the Truth" Grippo, leader of the Grippo Funk Band, as a special guest.

Grinches out there who've had just about enough of holiday music, Despacito in Burlington has you covered. The restaurant and bar is hosting the first-ever Goth Mountain Metal Fest this Saturday, December 16. "Is your blood made of lava? Has your face even been properly melted this year?" asks the press release for the fest, which features a stacked lineup of heavy-hitting bands such as Lungbuster, Hobo Wizard, the Mountain Says No, Metamorph and Astrocat.

Now, some of our more astute readers might say, "Hey, Chris! I call bullshit. A few of those bands aren't even metal bands. Are you a poser?" To which I say: For one, settle down there, sport. They're all pretty heavy in their own way; it works. And yeah, I probably am a poser at this point. The last time I attempted to headbang, I think I felt it in my sciatic nerve. Metal!

Also, I wish there were an actual Goth Mountain in Vermont. The trail names could be, like, My Soul Is Black and So Is the Night or some suitably dark alternative. Though trying to hike while someone blasts Bauhaus might be a little weird.

I've always maintained that, per capita, Vermont is overflowing with guitarists. If you are one of that steady supply of six-string aficionados, or just appreciate the work of a virtuoso, you should know that Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls is hosting one hell of a guitarist for a matinée on Sunday, December 17. Hiroya Tsukamoto is a Japan-born, New York City-based musician who channels a bit of folk, jazz and world music into his compositions, which center on his fluid and intricate fingerpicking style of acoustic guitar.

If seeing a master at work isn't enough, Tsukamoto is also holding a fingerstyle master class earlier that day at Stage 33. Pop over to stage33live.com to sign up.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Kat & Brett Holiday Show, Burlington City Hall Auditorium

Kat & Brett Holiday Show, Burlington City Hall Auditorium, Saturday, December 9: The last thing I expected to add this year to my what-the-world-needs-now list (RIP Burt Bacharach) was a new Christmas song, but leave it to Brett Hughes and Kat Wright to prove me wrong. I popped into Burlington City Hall Auditorium on Saturday night to catch a bit of the annual Kat & Brett Holiday Show. I was about to head out to the next venue when Wright announced that Hughes had written a new song. "Dear Santa," she began, and the house lights immediately started to flicker. It was decided that Santa was haunting the lights, and I had to stick around to see what he knew that I didn't. Wright started again: "Dear Santa, you're an asshole." After accusing Santa of bullying, being overly judgmental and delivering cheap mass-produced toys, the song informs him what we really need instead of Christmas: an end to war. It finishes with the line "If you for real can help us love, that's when I'll believe in you." That's the kind of holiday spirit that even I, part Grinch, can get behind.

Listening In

