Tank Recording Studio's Live Series; Sophie Shao and Friends | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy

From left: Sophie Shao, Jennifer Frautschi and Christina Dahl

Big things are happening at Tank Recording Studio. The Burlington studio has partnered with DJ Arty LaVigne and WNCS-FM the Point to launch "Local Music Showcase," which runs every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The 30-minute show highlights Vermont artists recorded at the Tank and features live performances from the studio. Upcoming episodes include singer-songwriter Evan Jennison, acid-jazz outfit Freeway Clyde, jam legends LaMP and indie-pop act Madaila.

The Tank is also debuting a new live series at the studio dubbed TRS LIVE. It kicked off on September 20 with a performance by Burlington's Morning Giants. Future installments include soul band High Summer, Aram Bedrosian's new trio Amystera, and EmaLou & the Beat.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tankrecording.com.

The Middlebury College Performing Arts Series kicks off its 105th season on Saturday, September 28. The longest-running art series in Vermont gets going this year with a performance from cellist Sophie Shao, who is joined by an all-female ensemble featuring violinist Jennifer Frautschi and pianist Christina Dahl. The trio is set to perform Nadia Boulanger's Three Pieces for Cello and Piano, Marguerite Canal's Sonata for Violin and Piano, and Franz Schubert's Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat Major, among other selections.

The performance takes place at the Mahaney Arts Center. For tickets and information, go to middlebury.edu/arts.

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Noah Kahan

For all the Busyheads out there who saw Noah Kahan last Thursday when he played the Midway Lawn at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, you're in good company. Gov. Phil Scott felt the call of stick season, too, and deemed September 19 Noah Kahan's Busyhead Project Day, in honor of the Strafford-born singer-songwriter's efforts to address mental health needs through his Busyhead Project. The nonprofit has thus far raised more than $2.5 million to help make mental health care accessible for all.

"It is the most tremendous honor," Kahan said in response to the governor's actions, according to a press release. "I will celebrate by eating Ben & Jerry's, getting a horrific stomach ache from my lactose intolerance, and then drinking a Heady Topper as the sun sets over the Green Mountains ... Thank you Vermont for this great honor."

Listening In

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams