Vermont Music Festivals: Wallflower Fest and What Doth Rumble! | Seven Days

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Moon Hooch at the Festival of Fools in Burlington

Speaking of local cats doing everything they can to pump up the local music scene: The folks at the Wallflower Collective are gearing up to throw their third annual Wallflower Fest. Held both outside and inside the downtown Burlington bar, this year's iteration goes down on Sunday, August 25, with a strong lineup of touring acts mixed with local talent.

Dutch house-music producer Lavern headlines, along with Minneapolis indie pop act Poliça and Rochester, N.Y., stoner-rock outfit King Buffalo. Austin, Texas, guitar hero Zach Person, Belgian avant-pop singer Maris and Houston singer-songwriter JET THE 3RD round out the bill, along with 11 local acts still to be announced.

Last year's fest, which doubled as the bar's birthday party, was a blast, so don't sleep on grabbing tickets. Visit Wallflower's social media for ticket links.

No one does DIY quite like What Doth Life. The Windsor-based collective of southern Vermont bands traditionally throws a summer party at its home base, the Windsor Station, but with the venue currently being refurbished, the fest needed a new home.

In a brilliant bit of synergy, What Doth Life has joined forces with the cool folks over at the Main Street Museum in White River Junction, who in the past hosted their own music fest, the Rumble at the River. Together, they formed What Doth Rumble! Happening on September 7 and 8 and stocked with more than 20 bands, including the Pilgrims, Magic User, Tinkerbullet and Western Terrestrials, the Rumble also includes workshops such as "Making a Music Video" and "Music & Activism" to educate other DIY musicians out there.

The fest is free, though donations are encouraged. Pop over to mainstreetmuseum.org for more information.

Eye on the Scene

Last week's live music highlights from photographer Luke Awtry

Moon Hooch at the Festival of Fools, downtown Burlington, Friday, August 2: It's never a bad time when Moon Hooch come to Burlington. After a four-year absence from Burlington City Arts' annual Festival of Fools, the Brooklyn trio was back in the spotlight where it belongs on Friday. There were plenty of chances to see what saxophonists Michael Wilbur and Wenzl McGowen and drummer Cyzon Griffin can do. A midafternoon set at the intersection of Church and Bank streets was directly in the 90-plus-degree sun, and it got steamy. Hours later, there they were again, leading the parade of fools up Church Street to officially start the festival, right in front of Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak. Then came the main event in City Hall Park, where Moon Hooch played the headlining set they really deserved. The entire park was filled with all the dancing, laughter and silliness that the Festival of Fools encourages and inspires. Looking back, perhaps it was more that the people of Burlington finally got the Moon Hooch show they needed.

Listening In

Spotify playlist of Vermont jams