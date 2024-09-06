THUS LOVE Return With New Video For 'On The Floor' | Seven Days

Brattleboro indie rock quartet THUS LOVE dropped their brand-new single "On The Floor" on Wednesday, accompanied by a music video.
The second advance single of the band's forthcoming sophomore album, All Pleasure, the song is a new wave-inflected jam full of the trademark sound the group established on its breakout debut LP, Memorial: wire-taut bass lines undulating beneath a driving beat, coated in a post-rock shimmer and the baritone vocals of singer and guitarist Echo Mars.
"The song might be the most pointed and direct on the entire record," the band wrote in a press release. "How we often have to look outside of formal schooling for true education and how easy it is to be complicit in systems of oppression."
The video, directed by Augie Voss and Benni Shumlin, is something of a love letter to the southern Vermont scene THUS LOVE calls home.
"It's a timeless, sweaty, rager of a song," the directors wrote in a joint statement about the video. "And southern Vermont delivered."
The video is full of strange juxtapositions, with the band and their friends running wild throughout a series of gritty, industrial areas, partying around construction equipment and cavorting in a junkyard.
"We were literally and figuratively given the keys to these bizarre industrial spaces and machines, that allowed us to let loose like kids in a sandbox," Voss and Shumlin wrote. "A cow barn in bondage or a dance with an excavator... in the beautiful world of THUS LOVE, why not?"
All Pleasure is due to drop on November 1 via Brooklyn indie label Captured Tracks. THUS LOVE play a hometown release show the same day at the Stone Church in Brattleboro. The band is fresh off of a UK tour and will soon embark overseas again, opening up for British indie rock outfit the Vaccines.
