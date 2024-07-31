A Ferrisburgh Artist Facilitated a Birthday Surprise From Across the World 

click to enlarge Courtesy

A birthday card for Rose Okoro designed by David Holub

Artist David Holub is used to receiving Instagram messages from people interested in his work. But he was skeptical of one he got earlier this month from a man across the world. Dave Okoro of Aba, Nigeria, wrote to Holub that he wanted to surprise his mother on her birthday. She lives in North Ferrisburgh, but Okoro didn't know anyone in town. Could Holub help him out?

"He gave me [his mother's] address, and I realized it was right next door," Holub said. "I couldn't help but think how weird it was. But of course, I wanted to help out."

Okoro had messaged approximately 20 social media accounts belonging to people who live in Ferrisburgh. No one but Holub responded.

"I didn't get a chance to call her on Mother's Day, so we both felt really bad," Okoro said. "I decided that I was going to do whatever I could to make her birthday special."

Okoro found the right person. Holub, who uses the pen name Colossal Sanders, designs cards, and his wife, Fannie, has a flower garden. Thirty minutes after receiving the message on July 2, Holub delivered a card bouquet next door. Rose Okoro, a traveling nurse working at Green Mountain Surgery Center, was turning 68.

"My son's always been so kind, but this was just amazing," Rose said. "And for David to believe him was so thoughtful, because with these online messengers, a lot of them can be scammers."

Rose and her son haven't seen each other since last year, though they'll reunite in December in Nigeria for a wedding. For now, they have a Ferrisburgh artist to thank for reconnecting them across thousands of miles.

"This is a clear picture that good, kind people still exist," Dave Okoro said.