A Middlebury Hut Serves Up Hot Cocoa — for 25 Cents — to Holiday Shoppers 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Better Middlebury Partnership

Hot Chocolate Hut

This week, walkers taking in Middlebury's holiday festivities or doing some last-minute shopping can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate for just 25 cents.

The Hot Chocolate Hut, run by the Better Middlebury Partnership, sells “hot cocoa with all the fixings” in December to support downtown projects. The one-room, red-and-white shack is stationed on Main Street across from the town library and will be open on Thursday, December 14, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, December 16, noon to 4 p.m.

"We could give it away rather than sell it for 25 cents," said Amey Ryan, a volunteer board member for the community business group. "But it's such a little novelty, and the kids love it. It's an easy thing for the parents to say: 'Here's a quarter. Go buy a hot cocoa up the street.'" While the minimum donation for a cup of hot chocolate is 25 cents, most customers give more, Ryan said. In past years, the volunteer-run stand has raised between $500 and $1,000.

The hut dates back 15 years, when Elizabeth Illick and daughter Adrienne founded Very Merry Middlebury, the town's holiday celebration. The duo had a vision of a garden shed where residents could purchase hot chocolate. Local carpenters and builders volunteered their time and materials to construct the first shack, which is still used. Businesses including Middlebury College, Hannaford and Aubuchon Hardware donate the hot chocolate supplies.

During the pandemic, the state Department of Health ran a pop-up COVID-19 test center out of the shed. "It turned into the COVID hut," Ryan said with a laugh.

The hut was refashioned for its original purpose last year. Locals seem glad to have the Hot Chocolate Hut back. Earlier this month — on the same day as a downtown visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus — the line of customers stretched around the block.