Affordable Apartment Building in Burlington Gives 16 Families a New Home | Seven Days

The lack of affordable housing is one of the biggest problems facing the state. But U.S. Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), one of the speakers at the event, pointed to the new building as evidence that it is not a lost cause.



"You know what? It can be done," Welch told the crowd. "And here it is. It's proof it can be done. And we've got to keep it up."

The project broke ground in November 2022, and tenants began moving into the building in March. The apartments — primarily one and two bedrooms — are now fully occupied. Forty-four people — including 23 children — live there. All renters are eligible for housing vouchers through Burlington Housing Authority. That means no one will pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent. The vouchers are also portable, so if a family moves, they will still qualify for a subsidy.The building is located directly behind COTS' Main Street Family Shelter, an emergency shelter for up to 10 families. Tenants living in the building have access to the same social services providers that shelter guests have, including mental health advocates, children's education advocates and housing caseworkers. Research has shown that this "supportive housing model" — which combines affordable housing with intensive coordinated services — is effective in helping people maintain stable housing.

The organizations used a mix of sources to pay for the building: federal COVID-19 relief dollars; federal tax credit equity administered by Vermont Housing Finance Agency; private donations, including $1 million from the New England Federal Credit Union (now EastRise Credit Union); and a $825,000 congressional earmark secured by Welch.

"We have room in this community to do a lot more than we've done," Owens said, "and we need to do it."