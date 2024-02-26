Attention, Voters: Watch the 2024 Burlington Mayoral Matchup 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

From left, Democrat Joan Shannon, independent Will Emmons, Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanek and independent Chris Haessly at the forum

"Many residents, visitors, business owners and their employees have said they feel unsafe downtown. As mayor, what would you do to restore that sense of safety for everyone in Burlington?"









Burlington voters head to the polls on March 5 to decide who will serve as the city's next mayor. Miro Weinberger is not seeking reelection, so after 12 years, he'll be handing the reins to a successor.How should you rank the candidates in this ranked-choice voting mayoral election?To help you decide,and Town Meeting TV held a mayoral debate on February 7 with the four candidates: Democratic City Councilor Joan Shannon; Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak (P-Burlington) and independents Will Emmons and Chris Haessly.For 90 minutes, the candidates weighed in on taxes, F-35s, the future of Memorial Auditorium and other municipal issues. Audience members filled the auditorium in City Hall and some of its balcony. They listened respectfully and signaled their approval with occasional applause.Each candidate also had the opportunity to pose a question to another candidate, which led to some of the evening's livelier exchanges.If you missed it live, no worries: You can watch the discussion here, starting with the first question that moderator Sasha Goldstein ofasked:Evaluate their answers here: