 Attention, Voters: Watch the 2024 Burlington Mayoral Matchup | City | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 26, 2024 News » City

Attention, Voters: Watch the 2024 Burlington Mayoral Matchup 

By

Published February 26, 2024 at 8:10 a.m.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More City »

More By This Author

  • Slideshow: Winter Is a Drag Ball 2024 — 'Apocalypstick'

  • Slideshow: Winter Is a Drag Ball 2024 — 'Apocalypstick'

    The revelers at this year's "Apocalypstick" Winter is a Drag Ball may have been celebrating the end of the world last Saturday, but it's far from the end of this 29-year Vermont tradition. After two decades of producing and hosting the event, The House of LeMay is passing the torch to Mike Oxready in 2025. "We couldn't have done it without the loyal support of the entire extended House of LeMay family," remarked Amber LeMay. "I'm happy and relieved to know the event will be in great hands."
    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Feb 19, 2024
  • Market Value: Burlington’s Remaining Corner Stores Double Down and Evolve

  • Market Value: Burlington’s Remaining Corner Stores Double Down and Evolve

    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Jan 10, 2024
  • 2023 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide

  • 2023 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide

    Vermonters know a thing or two about giving. July’s historic flooding produced an equally historic response, with people showing up — and contributing generously — to help neighbors, strangers and businesses rebound. These carefully curated suggestions for gifts from Vermont makers and retailers will help you surprise and delight everyone from your babysitter to your BFF. There are plenty of items under $20, plus a few that make an extra impact for worthy causes.
    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Nov 24, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Seven Days Staff

Seven Days Staff

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in City

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation