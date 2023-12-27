 Backstory: A Very Weird Week on Capitol Hill With Rookie Rep. Becca Balint | News | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

December 27, 2023 News

Backstory: A Very Weird Week on Capitol Hill With Rookie Rep. Becca Balint 

By

Published December 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Biggest Bust"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More News »

More By This Author

  • Backstory: The Takeaway From a Month in the Life of Bread and Puppet Theater

  • Backstory: The Takeaway From a Month in the Life of Bread and Puppet Theater

    Since I attended my first Bread and Puppet show a few years ago, I've been curious about the little society of performers that flourishes each summer at the theater's 200-acre farm. I love immersive reporting assignments, and I figured that the only way to understand Bread and Puppet — a quasi-commune, led by a visionary artist and sustained by mostly unpaid labor — was to spend a lot of time there.
    • By Chelsea Edgar
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • Remembering Maple Corner's Eleanor Kokar Ott: 'She Was Completely Curious and Open to Everything'

  • Remembering Maple Corner's Eleanor Kokar Ott: 'She Was Completely Curious and Open to Everything'

    Eleanor Ott had a genius for bringing people together. In the book-lined dining room of her 19th-century farmhouse in Maple Corner, she ran an eclectic backwoods salon, hosting women's discussion groups and rune feasts to fête the solstices. At her table, you might find yourself elbow-to-elbow with a close friend of the crown prince of England, a psychic healer from Iceland, or a photographer who had documented the Civil Rights movement.
    • By Chelsea Edgar
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • What Louise Glück Wanted 'Was to Be Understood'

  • What Louise Glück Wanted 'Was to Be Understood'

    • By Chelsea Edgar
    • Dec 20, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Chelsea Edgar

Chelsea Edgar
Bio:
 Chelsea Edgar is a staff writer for Seven Days, and has written for BuzzFeed and Philadelphia magazine.

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in News

  • Floods, FOIAs and a House Speaker Vote: Seven Days Writers Reveal How They Reported the News in 2023

  • Floods, FOIAs and a House Speaker Vote: Seven Days Writers Reveal How They Reported the News in 2023

    California has its wildfires, landslides and earthquakes. Elsewhere, it's hurricanes or tornadoes that deliver calamity. In Vermont — at least in 2023 — it was a historic flood. And Seven Days was there in force. Every such catastrophe presents journalists with urgent, clinical questions: How bad is it? Where is the story best told? How can you get there? How to get word out? The state's July floods figure prominently in this year's Backstories — our first-person accounts of how Seven Days' stories and images make it onto the page.
    • By Ken Ellingwood
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • Backstory: July Flood Hit 'Closest to Home' for Barre-Raised Reporter Courtney Lamdin

  • Backstory: July Flood Hit 'Closest to Home' for Barre-Raised Reporter Courtney Lamdin

    In July 2007, I was on summer break from college when a torrential rain hit my hometown of Barre. The north end of the city, where my grandparents had owned a convenience store for decades, was underwater. Sixteen years later almost to the day, this summer's devastating flood brought me back to that very same spot, where my personal and professional lives collided in ways I'd never experienced.
    • By Courtney Lamdin
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • Backstory: On July 10, Leaving Montpelier Was Easier Said Than Done

  • Backstory: On July 10, Leaving Montpelier Was Easier Said Than Done

    When I left my home in Waterbury Center to report on Vermont's fast-rising floodwaters, I fully expected to return to my family that evening. The Winooski River wasn't supposed to crest until late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. I thought I could document flooding in the Capital City without getting swept up in it.
    • By Kevin McCallum
    • Dec 27, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation