Education Bill Would Speed up Secretary Search Process 

says that the State Board of Education "shall begin a robust national search process not later than 60 days after public notification of the resignation of a Secretary of Education."



House Education chair Rep. Peter Conlon (D-Cornwall) said the provision was added "to make sure these important searches are done in a timely manner."

Three committees in the Vermont House have signed off on a bill intended to speed up the search process for a secretary of education and ensure the search had enough money to be properly carried out.The proposed changes in state law come after the most recent search for an education secretary took nearly a year. That process ended in controversy this week when the Senate rejected Florida administrator Zoie Saunders, Gov. Phil Scott's pick for the post. Immediately after the vote, the governor indefinitely appointed Saunderssecretary, a designation that does not require legislative approval. S.167, the so-called miscellaneous education bill, has already been approved by the Senate. But the House Education Committee added the new language this week. ItThough statute is somewhat vague on how the search for a new secretary is initiated, Conlon said, the State Board of Education customarily awaits a letter from the governor before beginning the process. The board then conducts the search and sends three finalists to the governor, who appoints one. A majority of senators must then vote to confirm the nominee.After former secretary Dan French resigned in April 2023, Gov. Scott waited almost four months to ask the state board to initiate the process. The governor's spokesperson, Jason Maulucci, chalked up the delay to a busy end to the 2023 legislative session and the state's emergency response to catastrophic flooding in early July.