Florida School Administrator Appointed Vermont's Next Education Secretary 

Zoie Saunders

At a press conference on Friday, Scott said that Saunders, a mother of two school-age children, was "a problem solver, leader and innovator who has been laser focused on improving outcomes for kids."



"Zoie's fresh approach and perspective and experience working with schools, communities and all their stakeholders ... will be incredibly valuable" as the state works to improve schools, he said.





In a statement following the announcement, Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-NEA teachers' union, said that Saunders' background with charter schools "gives us pause."



Despite that, he said, "I look forward to meeting with [her] next week and to working together to promote, protect and strengthen public education in Vermont."

In an article on Friday announcing Saunders' departure from her Florida job, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that she had been hired in December to lead an effort to close or find new uses for Broward County public schools amid declining enrollment, an initiative called "Redefining Our Schools."

Vermont Democratic Party chair David Glidden said in a press release on Friday that he had "grave concerns" about Saunders' appointment.



"It appears that her only education experience has been as an executive in a for-profit charter school company in Florida, a state that leads the country in gutting their public schools to enrich private businesses," Glidden wrote. "Vermont’s public schools are at a transition point, and I sincerely hope that Saunders’ appointment isn’t an indication that Phil Scott plans to take a page from Florida and harm our public schools.”