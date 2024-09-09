Four Dead in Ferrisburgh Plane Crash 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Middletown Public Schools

Delilah Van Ness and Paul Pelletier

Paul Pelletier, 55, of Columbia;

Frank Rodriquez, 88, of Lebanon;

Susan Van Ness, 51, of Middletown; and her daughter,

Delilah Van Ness, 15, of Middletown.





"This unimaginable loss has left a void in our hearts and our community," Middletown Public Schools superintendent Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos said in a statement. " Paul, Delilah, and Susan were special individuals. Their absence will be felt in our classrooms, hallways, and throughout our district and city."