Gov. Phil Scott Announces He'll Run for Reelection 

"While we’ve made progress over the years, we still have more work to do," Scott said in a email to supporters. "But to do that, we need more balance in the Legislature."

"elect more legislators who will also put politics aside and work with me"

"After reflecting on all the work still left to do, I’ve come to realize I cannot step away at a time when Vermont’s Legislature is so far out of balance, so I’ve decided to run for reelection to keep working for you," he wrote.



Scott, who lives in Berlin, was a state senator for 10 years before he served three terms as lieutenant governor. He was first elected governor in 2016.

"For the most part, I believe Vermonters want balanced debate, balanced policy and balanced politics," Scott wrote in his statement. "They want reasonable, pragmatic solutions that make Vermont more affordable, revitalize our neighborhoods, and improve public safety."Scott has long positioned himself as an anti-Trump Republican in the mold of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who Scott campaigned with when she visited South Burlington during a presidential primary campaign stop in March. He's made affordability a hallmark of his eight-year tenure and has frequently butted heads with the Democratic majority in the legislature over spending and new taxes. Scott has issued the most vetoes of any governor in Vermont's history.National polls also routinely find that he's one of the most popular governors in the country.But Democrats are hoping Scott is politically wounded after a bruising fight this spring over his pick for education secretary, Zoie Saunders, a former charter schools administrator. The choice was widely criticized in the weeks before the Senate voted overwhelmingly against Saunders' appointment.Immediately after the vote, Scott named her interim secretary, a designation that does not require confirmation. His decision outraged many who felt he overstepped by disregarding the will of the Senate — and the constituents they represent.In Saturday's announcement, Scott alluded to the tall task he faces standing against the Democratic supermajority in the Statehouse, telling supporters tobecause "I can't do it alone."His message included a photo of his mentor, longtime state senator Dick Mazza, a Democrat who stepped down last month amid a battle with cancer.