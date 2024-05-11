Gov. Phil Scott Announces He'll Run for Reelection 

click to enlarge
- File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
- Gov. Phil Scott
Republicans have their
gubernatorial candidate.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced on Saturday that he'll run for a fifth term this fall, wasting little time after the end of the legislative session to jump into the campaign.
"While we’ve made progress over the years, we still have more work to do," Scott said in a email to supporters. "But to do that, we need more balance in the Legislature."
Scott's announcement, which was widely expected, comes as Democrats hope to field a candidate who can give the incumbent a fight — something the party has been unable to do in recent elections. Former governor Howard Dean, 75, has indicated he's weighing a run, which has reinvigorated Dems who think his experience leading Vermont could win over voters who have cast ballots for the moderate Scott.
The only declared Democrat thus far is Esther Charlestin, a former member of the Middlebury Selectboard who does not have the same governing experience or name recognition of Dean — or Scott.
"For the most part, I believe Vermonters want balanced debate, balanced policy and balanced politics," Scott wrote in his statement. "They want reasonable, pragmatic solutions that make Vermont more affordable, revitalize our neighborhoods, and improve public safety."
Scott has long positioned himself as an anti-Trump Republican in the mold of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who Scott campaigned with when she visited South Burlington during a presidential primary campaign stop in March. He's made affordability a hallmark of his eight-year tenure and has frequently butted heads with the Democratic majority in the legislature over spending and new taxes. Scott has issued the most vetoes of any governor in Vermont's history.
National polls also routinely find that he's one of the most popular governors in the country.
But Democrats are hoping Scott is politically wounded after a bruising fight this spring over his pick for education secretary, Zoie Saunders, a former charter schools administrator. The choice was widely criticized in the weeks before the Senate voted overwhelmingly against Saunders' appointment.
Immediately after the vote, Scott named her interim secretary, a designation that does not require confirmation. His decision outraged many who felt he overstepped by disregarding the will of the Senate — and the constituents they represent.
In Saturday's announcement, Scott alluded to the tall task he faces standing against the Democratic supermajority in the Statehouse, telling supporters to
"elect more legislators who will also put politics aside and work with me"
because "I can't do it alone."
His message included a photo of his mentor, longtime state senator Dick Mazza, a Democrat who stepped down last month amid a battle with cancer.
"After reflecting on all the work still left to do, I’ve come to realize I cannot step away at a time when Vermont’s Legislature is so far out of balance, so I’ve decided to run for reelection to keep working for you," he wrote.
Scott, who lives in Berlin, was a state senator for 10 years before he served three terms as lieutenant governor. He was first elected governor in 2016.