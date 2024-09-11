Gov. Scott, School Leaders Raise Alarm About Next Budget Season 

File: Thom Gluck

Because $69 million of one-time money was taken from the education fund this spring to buy down property taxes, Scott wrote, there is already a large financial gap going into next fiscal year. Additionally, health insurance costs for educators are likely going to rise again this year, which will put more strain on the ed fund. Just those two factors could increase property taxes an average of 7 percent next year — even if school spending stays flat, Scott wrote.



Scott acknowledged that many cost drivers are outside of school districts' control. But, he said, "i f we work together, we can stabilize the school budget process, reduce the risk of historically high school budget defeats and revotes, and create capacity for all of us to focus on improving student outcomes and implementing longer-term improvements."

The governor noted that the legislature has created a Commission on the Future of Public Education , which has started meeting to discuss those longer-term fixes. But the group isn't slated to make substantive recommendations about how to improve Vermont's education system until 2026. And those recommendations will take time to implement.



"As longer-term solutions are still conceptual," Nichols wrote, "we also need to take direct actions in advance of the FY26 budget development cycle which is already in full force as the doors open for another school year."