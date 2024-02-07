Letters to the Editor (2/7/24) 

'A Music Business Miracle'

I was surprised to read that some felt Noah Kahan hadn't paid his dues ["Noah's Arc," January 31]. In my experience, his quiet persistence has everything to do with his current success.

I'm the former program director of WNCS-FM the Point. Young Noah participated three times in the singer-songwriter contest we did with Advance Music and multiple live music clubs in Burlington. Three times he was a finalist and performed at Higher Ground. He got markedly better each year. I didn't judge these events, but if I had, he'd have won at least once. The winner that time had a cute song about his prostate, so I think his win may have had something to do with the judges' demographics.

Noah grew up in the Upper Valley area, the other side of the state from Burlington. That's why he wasn't a fixture at Burlington clubs. It's awesome that he figured out how to get his work recorded well and that, through his SoundCloud, he was able to get a label deal.

In 2019, Noah played for 20,000 people when opening for Michael Franti at the Do Good Fest at National Life Group in Montpelier. Also awesome.

But the most awesome thing of all is that he made the folky Vermont album he wanted to make, experienced massive success (a music business miracle!) and then leveraged that success into millions for mental health efforts.

I'd have to say he's paid his dues and then some. And his success couldn't happen to a nicer guy.

Zeb Norris

Marshfield

Editor's note: Seven Days is a longtime sponsor of Montpelier's Do Good Fest.

More Community Nurses

Rachel Hellman's piece "Taking Care" [January 17] should be read by all. I live in Bradford, and there are several towns in the area that employ community nurses, a most valuable and cost-saving program. I wish there were more, and perhaps her article will help make that happen.

Gary W. Moore

Bradford

Mad River Fact-Check

I really enjoyed Ken Picard's "See It If You Can" article about Rick Moulton's new Mad River Glen movie [January 31]. As a resident of Buels Gore, a MRG co-op shareholder and an avid skier, I beg to differ on the history of never allowing snowboarding at MRG. To the contrary of Ken and Rick's assessment, MRG was one of first ski areas nationally to allow the nascent sport of snowboarding, in 1986. But because the off-loading ramp at the top of the single chair was slightly inclined uphill, it was a problem for some snowboarders, causing strain on the lift.

Betsy Pratt, then MRG's sole owner, decided to allow snowboards on the more easily off-loadable double chair, but not the single. This worked until about 1991, when local opposition caused her to ban the devices altogether. Then, in 1995, when the co-op was formed, it voted 75 percent (despite my shareholder "yes to snowboarding" vote) to maintain status quo, and the rest is history. Just thought the historians should know the facts.

Happy skiing and snowboarding — and, thanks to climate changes, "Ski It When You Can."

John Crosthwait

Buels Gore

Timber Trouble

Thank you, Kevin McCallum, for investigating the controversy regarding the state's plan to harvest timber in the Worcester Range ["Taking a Stand," January 24]. I attended a public meeting at which state officials summarized the data underlying the Worcester Range Long Range Management Plan and provided few details about the plan to harvest 1,935 acres in the next 20 years.

When I commented to an official that the science was split on the benefits of logging for forest and habitat resiliency, he told me there is a legislative mandate for the state to harvest timber on state lands. After the meeting, I read the relevant statutes and found there is no such mandate. To the contrary, pursuant to 10 V.S.A. 2601(a)(b) and 2603(b), harvesting timber on state lands is discretionary.

I don't know how many members of the public were told at that meeting that providing timber products is mandated by state statute. Significantly, Danielle Fitzko, commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, told McCallum that "it's legislatively mandated — that we produce forest products." Commissioner Fitzko and other officials should know better.

Commissioner Fitzko does know that the majority of the respondents in a 2020 state survey did not support increased logging and that most of the public comments to date are opposed to the logging plans. Nonetheless, she told McCallum that "even if the public comments are overwhelmingly against logging, that doesn't mean harvests would be scaled back." Fair process?

Phyllis Rubenstein

Montpelier

'Deep-Fried Sunshine'

I just wanted to say thanks for your article on fried chicken ["Best of Cluck," January 24]! My wife was born and raised in Vermont, but I'm from Virginia and have pined over local options for fried chicken. Finding your article was like a ray of deep-fried sunshine on a cloudy day!

I would be remiss if I didn't mention another local option: Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ in South Burlington. It's located across from the new library and has a pretty outstanding recipe, along with brisket and some other comfort options. Worth a stop if you're in the neighborhood!

Dan Eyer

South Burlington

'Long Live LISTSERVs!'

Your cover story on Front Porch Forum ["Talk of the Towns," January 24] pointed out what a great community service a hyperlocal LISTSERV can provide. For your readers in the Upper Valley, on both sides of the river, that service is provided by the Community Discussion Lists operated by Vital Communities, a White River Junction-based nonprofit. These lists began 20 years ago and came into Vital Communities' care 10 years ago. They are managed by a fleet of volunteers in addition to a few hours a week of my time. Now, more than 40 towns have their own lists, two of them having started just this past month. We also have topic lists for people who want news on climate action, childcare, BIPOC events and issues, and more. Check them out at vitalcommunities.org/community-discussion-lists. Long live LISTSERVs!

Rebecca Bailey

Strafford