Letters to the Editor (6/19/24) 

Seven Days Won't Identify Young Offenders

As Vermont's first child, youth and family advocate, I respected your story about Grace Welch and the abuse she suffered in Vermont's child welfare system ["Loss of Grace," October 25, 2023]. I was surprised to see, less than a week later, your decision to print the name and picture of the 14-year-old charged with murder ["Burlington Teen Charged in Shooting Death of Fellow 14-Year-Old," October 31, 2023]. In response to the multiple letters you received criticizing this decision, you have twice evaded the kind of thoughtfulness you gave to Grace. First, you noted that other publications had already published the picture. Then you said "there are no established practices and protocols" for how to cover such a story, which you contrasted with the "collective agreement" between police, prosecutors and reporters to protect the anonymity of victims of sexual assault.

As you know, practices, protocols and collective agreements don't establish themselves on their own. They are the result of intentional choices, collaboration between entities, and the acceptance of responsibility for our actions as individuals and systemic actors. You clearly have established a practice and protocol: to print these names and pictures. You could change this practice instantly, joining VTDigger.org, Vermont Public and other entities that already have a policy of not printing the names and photos. As the Vermont legislature considers expanding the charges that could land a juvenile in adult court pre-adjudication, your response to these incidents is up to you. The Office of the Child, Youth and Family Advocate respectfully asks that you immediately change course.

Matthew Bernstein

Burlington

Bernstein is the director of the Vermont Office of the Child, Youth and Family Advocate.

Editor's note: Seven Days' decision to publish the name and image of the 14-year-old defendant led to criticism such as this letter, spurring debate in our newsroom. The paper has adopted a new policy stating that we generally don't publish the names of juveniles charged with crimes except in rare instances. In keeping with that policy, we removed the youth's name from past stories and did not include it in one we published online last Thursday, noting that the case against him has been moved to family court and he no longer faces charges as an adult ["Murder Case Against a Burlington Teen Has Been Moved to Juvenile Court," June 13].

Vape Bill Worth Saving

[Re Feedback: "Flavor Freedom," June 5; "Gov. Scott Vetoes Flavored Tobacco Ban," April 3, online]: I think it was great that the students from Proctor wrote to Seven Days as part of a writing project, but I feel that some of the information about the vetoing of Vermont Senate bill S.18 needs to be corrected. If this bill had been signed by the governor or allowed to become law, a $5.4 million loss of revenue would have been anticipated in 2026, and $7.1 million to $14.2 million in 2027. The annual cost of treating tobacco-related illnesses in Vermont is $404 million.

Children who begin vaping are most attracted to flavored tobacco products such as menthol, fruity flavors and mint, and there is a marked increase in children who vape going on to smoke cigarettes. Wouldn't it be logical to ban these products to prevent future medical problems for these children as they get older? Basically, you are saying: Let's let kids get sick, but we will have the tobacco tax revenue to help treat them. There are better ways to raise revenues than putting children, as well as adults, at risk. I am all for companies making profits, but not at the cost of 1,000 Vermonters dying every year from using the tobacco companies' products.

If a food product or a car were killing people, it would be immediately removed from the marketplace. In my opinion, it is the duty of the public health sector to help protect the public from preventable diseases. That has proven to be difficult lately.

Nevin Zablotsky

South Hero

State Is Failing Disabled Son

Thank you for ["Parents Create a Residence in Monkton Where Disabled Adults Can Have a Safe and Stable Home," June 5]: This is exactly the type of housing that my adult son needs and wants — yet it doesn't exist here in "progressive" Vermont. He lived out of state in a residential educational placement for over two years. He thrived there and absolutely loved living with peers and experiencing "independence."

Sadly, he recently aged out of that program. The designated agency did not find another placement for him, and he returned home — to nothing.

What really resonated with me is the fact that the state is failing this vulnerable population and that parents, who are already overburdened with providing 24-7 care for their adult children with disabilities, are having to step up and do the state's job.

Brandon Training School closed in 1993, with much fanfare and promises made to develop community programs and housing. For the most part, little has been done. We invest our resources into many other populations in this state, and yet the most vulnerable group gets virtually nothing. Our priorities need to change.

Do better, Vermont.

Laurie Mumley

Shelburne

Better for Kids

Kudos to Cathy Resmer for [Kids VT: "Independence Days: Seven Ways to Help 6- to 10-Year-Olds Become More Self-Reliant," June 4]. I think the article should be posted on the refrigerator in every household with kids, in pediatrician offices and in hospital emergency rooms.

Too much hovering and planning kids' every move, plussocial media addiction, is not resulting in young citizens knowing how to fend for themselves. College students and young adults callhome to ask, "How do I...?" and "What do I...?" when they should already know from multiple experiences of trial and error.

They are being shortchanged by generally well-meaning parents. Your example of child-rearing gives specific examples for parents to gradually mold independent behaviors in their children.

Radetta Nemcosky

South Burlington