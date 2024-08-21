Letters to the Editor (8/21/24) 

Stop Enabling Drug Users

[Re "Downtown Dilemma: Plagued by Homelessness, Drugs and Safety Concerns, Burlington Tries to Adapt to a New Normal," August 14]: There is no "dilemma" at all regarding Burlington's problems. Burlington encourages rampant drug addiction and public disorder with policies that attract drug users and enable them to continue living their destructive lifestyles. It eats away at quality of life for everyone in the city. The more money Burlington spends on enabling drug users, the bigger the problem will get. Look no further than San Francisco and Seattle to see where these policies lead.

The solution is 1) to stop enabling homeless lifestyles and drug use and get addicts into compulsory treatment programs, and 2) strict prosecution of drug dealing and drug possession. Some might say this is not "compassionate," to which I respond that enabling and perpetuating self-destructive and socially abusive behavior is the opposite of "compassionate."

Chris Harvey

Essex Town

The Problem is Legal

["Downtown Dilemma," August 14] omitted analysis on the correlation between lax prosecution by the Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office and lax policies at city hall. News flash: Burlington is a great place to invest in illegal drug trafficking because the returns are high and risks on investment are low.

For eight years I monitored crime and drug dealing in Burlington's City Hall Park from the guard-tower view of my law office. Following drug busts, gun incidents and murder, I confirmed that 100 percent of defendants were from out of state. Before, during and after the pandemic, my firm offered the city to install security cameras on our building to monitor the park. Nothing. Before the City Hall Park reconstruction, I pled with the city to install security cameras. Nothing. The Burlington Police Department used to have a cruiser at the park, which reduced bad behavior. We asked the city to return it. Nothing.

A known drug house festered in our neighborhood for five years. The city could have applied nuisance law to stop it. Nothing. At least half a dozen business owners approached me about suing the city; they feared retaliation. The Chittenden State's Attorney's Office fined a 16-year-old girl $220 for killing an elderly couple after she hit them in a head-on collision. If that's it, why not deal drugs here? The fentanyl dealers love doing business in Burlington.

As stated repeatedly on WCAX-TV, the problems plaguing Burlington will continue to get worse until the city and state's attorney's office change course.

Ben Luna

Burlington

'Superb' Video

I am so impressed with Eva Sollberger's video [Stuck in Vermont: "Plainfield Recovers From Catastrophic Flood," July 25]. The editing was superb. It was emotionally evocative. She has real talent and did the whole thing so fast! Again, I am truly impressed. Thanks for your vision and dedication in getting the word out.

Susan Ross Grimaldi

Plainfield

Nothing 'Offensive' About It

[Re Feedback: "Sexist Cartoon," August 7]: Reading the letter ranting about a Harry Bliss comic, I had to go back to see what the writer was referring to [Harry Bliss, July 24]. I find it incomprehensible that anyone could be so offended by this comic. Shows how ridiculously oversensitive folks are of late. The letter writer should not hold his breath waiting for an apology that is absolutely not warranted.

Stephen Crocker

Williston

'Amazing Artist'

In response to the letter from Thomas Frazier [Feedback: "Sexist Cartoon," August 7]: I enjoyed the cartoon, so no need to apologize to this reader. The Harry Bliss cartoons are one of the reasons I pick up Seven Days every week. I absolutely believe that Seven Days would have printed the same cartoon if the gender roles were reversed.

Satire in comics and comedy allows us to laugh at ourselves. If Mr. Frazier finds the work of Harry Bliss to be offensive, I would suggest that he just skip over Bliss cartoons and enjoy the rest of this outstanding publication.

I have purchased children's books illustrated by Bliss, and my children and I loved them. I happened to meet him while working at a local car dealership, and he gave me some sketches he drew while waiting for his car to be worked on. My son still has them. A kind gesture from an amazing artist.

Thanks again for so many laughs over the years, Harry. Keep up the good work.

Tim Kupiec

Jeffersonville

A Vote for Kennedy

[Emoji That: "Just the Ticket," August 7]: It's unfortunate that the mainstream media, including Seven Days, chooses to detract attention away from the only presidential candidate talking about the real issues concerning Americans — who, with no name calling, presents himself with dignity and caring about the United States and its people. Instead, they focus on misinformation, quotes taken out of context and cheap shots, such as how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is "bearly" in the conversation. Do you really think that was very productive, helpful or worthwhile, Seven Days?

Kennedy has garnered more than 1,000,000 signatures for ballot access, more than any other independent candidate in history. If one took the time to go on any social media platform, they would quickly see that he's done multiple long-format interviews and podcasts.

We have been listening to him since October 2023 and have been very impressed by what we hear. He's definitely in the conversation. He's talking about healing the divide between us. Ending the forever wars. Making it possible for our young population to afford a home of their own. Keeping the government out of corporate control. Cleaning our environment and our food. And addressing the opioid crisis.

These are the issues we should be focusing on. To learn more on how Kennedy plans to help us heal this nation, we encourage people to do their own research. Listen to the man, not the media.

Randy and Kelly Quenneville

Wolcott